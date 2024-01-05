The death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz has caused great sadness among his thousands of admirers in Peru and the world. Many remember him and will remember him for his passion on stage and the moments he shared off of it. That's why, Latin Television He thrilled his fans and all Peruvians by announcing a special program, as a tribute, with chapters of his artistic work.

What will the program 'Pedro for life' be about?

The tribute of Latin It will not only cover Pedro's artistic side, but will also reveal what his daily life was like from the perspective of his family, colleagues and friends through interviews with people who had a close relationship with him. Under the leadership of journalists Adolfo Bolívar and Alicia Retto, you can see his most memorable moments on Peruvian television for 24 years, that is, since 2000, when he was a member of the remembered band Arena Hash and also performed as a soloist.

When and at what time will the program 'Pedro para la vida' be broadcast?

The tribute made with great affection for the Peruvian composer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz will be broadcast this Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11 pm. In this special segment, you can see the career of the Peruvian rock symbol, as well as his family life.