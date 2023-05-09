Latina, the case of the bullied teacher and the two opposing versions

In a Lyceum scientific of Latin a case has broken out relating to a professor 52 years old, precarious for ten years. In September, the teacher obtained the chair of a prestigious institute, the Fats, frequented – we read in Repubblica – by children of the upper middle class. Last September 30, a week after taking up service as support teacheron leaving school it is finished on one student pushed from a companyhas been centered to the abdomen and to the sternum and it is slumped to the ground. “The two boys didn’t give me any explanations, they were aggressive and the head teacher told me that it was Alone Of an accident“. The fall caused her many physical problems, so much so that she had to go to the emergency room to be treated with one two-week prognosis. When she returned to school she discovered that the blow received would not have been an involuntary gesture, but an act of cyberbullyinga challenge between students on social media, which consists in doing drop a teacherfilm it and put the video on one instagram story.

A case in which at the end of March the teacher – continues Repubblica – was heard in preccint. Investigators are focusing on 5 boys, between 16 and 17 years old: who dropped it, who filmed it and who shared that video. However, the mother of a student, together with the class representatives, presents a disturbing complaint to the school. The teacher is accused of “verbal harassment character explicitly sexual” against two pupils. And the head teacher there suspends claiming it could cause “disturbance and prejudice” to the boys and damage the image of the school. Now the teacher is out of work. “I feel hurt and I want justice. I reported them all “. The principal, however, confirms his decision:” It’s about different episodes and unrelated. I’m sorry, but acts and facts developed over time they didn’t let me do anything else“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

