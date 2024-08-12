Marina Joseph, A young Argentinean woman who moved to the United States In 2004, at just 18 years old, he has a great life story since he came to the country to study for two years a career at the art university but by accident He found another job that ended up changing his life. and in which he stands out today.

Marina traveled to the United States to study Animation and Visual Effects at the University of San Francisco, California. “I thought I was going to live in the US for only two years to study, but I stayed and found an unexpected business“, he told the Argentine newspaper The Nation.

Marina Joseph, the young Argentine Photo:Marina Joseph

For a while, The young woman dedicated herself to the entertainment industry in Hollywoodwhere he worked for the children’s television channel Cartoon Network and then moved to Disney, where he created models, sets and sculptures for television shows and theme parks.

Remodel houses and sell them Photo:Marina Joseph

Marina’s life and business change in the United States



In 2013, after nine years living in the United States, she began to dedicate herself to the real estate market. She bought houses to rent them out, recover the investment in the long term and have an income. Three years later she moved to Orlando for her husband’s job and in 2020 when bought a house to remodel and then sell it.

“I decided to buy a run-down property during the pandemic because it was very cheap. I decided to remodel it and sell it. It was very difficult because I was working alone and I was far away. But it left me with a very good profit and motivated me to continue doing it,” said Joseph, founder of Sunshine State Property Ventures.

Marina launched her business a few months ago and he already has three projects in which he seeks to buy cheap, remodel and sell at a price that allows him to make a profit. He develops his business in the central area of ​​the state of Florida and continues to grow steadily in the local real estate market.