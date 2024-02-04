If you have ever thought about moving countries, you should consider that,

between the complications that may exist when changing your life, especially if you go to a place with a different language, there is the language barrierbecause although people can learn to speak it, the expressions tend not to be as effective in a second language, and the TikTok of a Latina who moved to Canada reaffirms this.

The Migration of Latin Americans to Canada has extended for decades and is currently increasingThis was announced by Statistics Canada through RCI Radio Canada. He also pointed out that a large percentage of the people who come to live in this country do so through economic immigration programs; others for family reunification and many more through the shelter.

But whatever the reason, the truth is that starting a new life in a country different from your country of origin involves an adaptation process in which you will surely face some difficulties, including language difficulties.

The language barrier between Latinos and English speakers



One of the Problems faced by people whose first language is Spanish when moving to a country with English speakers It is being able to express yourself as you do in your native language. As the Colombian Dajanna Arévalo said through her TikTok account.

Through a video that has already accumulated more than 700 likes, the TikToker sent a brief, but forceful, message with which many followers identified: “when you are super expressive in Spanish and you love making jokes, but now you can't be yourself in English and you look all bored“, said.

His followers immediately began to react to the video with comments that made it clear that many of them They were going through the same situation. From there some messages stood out such as: “Parce! I had never felt so identified with the video”, “yes, totally true, here it is like having another personality” or “yes I am, I don't even speak because I don't know English, I seem angry all the time because I don't understand.”

Although this is not the first time that the Colombian woman expresses how complicated it can be to communicate in English for her, since through her TikTok account she has taken on the task of sharing videos that highlight the differences that exist regarding their life in Colombia and Canada.

Since 2023, Dejanna Arévalo has documented her adaptation process in the North American country and has always received the support of her friends and followers in her publications on the social network.