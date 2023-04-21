Latina, the unsuspecting investigating judge ended up in handcuffs: serious accusations

Judge Georgia Castriot of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Latin was arrested on charges of corruption. The investigating judge who ordered the arrests refers to one “granite” scenery Of circumstantial gravity” in which – we read in Il Messaggero – “a clear framework of corruption agreement and sale of the function is outlined, in which subjects appointed within the administration, already linked by personal relationships previous, relegated to the magistrate, in the form of monthly contribution and other gifts, part of money (which the judge himself) liquidated them for the fulfillment of the assignments“. Money received «systematically» and then jewels, clocks, trips it’s a subscription in the grandstand at the Olympic stadium for the matches of Rome. Not only that but also the sharing with his partner, an accountant, gods fees obtained thanks to the assignments that she herself gave him entrusted.

The investigations they had actually left from Latina and were led by the economic-financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza Perugia. They have outlined – continues the Messenger – what the investigators believe is a network of friendly relationships and of attendance among the various subjects who, within the judicial administration, have perceived “and are still perceiving” particularly conspicuous fees. Not only that: after the appointments Castriota would not have supervised. So much so that the judge of Perugia contests them “multiple acts contrary to official duties” in company management seized. Such as the lack of supervision or failure to report illegal activities by the former directors.

Subscribe to the newsletter

