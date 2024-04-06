TikTok user and influencer Mariangel Zafra uploaded a video for her more than 400,000 followers in which she took on the task of documenting How much profit did he receive? during which she herself described as a “slow day”since he had to cover the schedule on Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm

How much do Hooters waitresses earn in tips in the United States?



In the recording you can see the young Latina telling How was your day going regarding tips? that he received from the food chain's customers. You can see how at different times of the day It accumulated from US$5 to US$29 per table.

In the video he stated that at noon, that is, one hour after starting his shift, he had already accumulated US$15 which he obtained from his first table, US$5 from the second, US$20 from the third, US$20 more in cash and Later, a group of people left him another US$24.

At the end of his day he revealed that The last clients left US$120 dollars more, so earned the total amount of tips of US$204 and concluded that “it is appreciated.” This amount is independent of your salary.

In another video, the Hooters worker took on the task of investigating among your colleagues What was the highest tip they had received? during the time they have worked in the food chain. These amounts ranged between US$100 and up to US$1,000For her part, the tiktoker confessed that the The highest tip he has received was US$600.