A woman of Latin origin who works at Walmart USA He shared with his followers a 'trick' that many people identified with, since it was very fun and functional. when you want to take a break from work.

The process of adapting to a new country like the Stars and Stripes presents several obstacles. These include everything from making new friends, getting housing, adapting to new customs, learning a new language and, of course, getting a job.

They know all this millions of Latin American migrants living and working in the United States and that is why the recording of TikTok user Marihan Ramirez did not take long to go viral.

The trick that Latinos in the United States use to take a break from work



Through her most recent post on TikTok, the Venezuelan woman who usually shares her point of view regarding the situations she lives in the United States, uploaded a video in which she showed “how Latinos survive their jobs”.

In the funny recording you can see the young woman getting ready while hearing the phrase “yes you can, yes you can”, and in the video you can read the message: “Another week surviving work with 'sorry I don't speak English”. The phrase translates as “Sorry, I don't speak English.”

The original post immediately began to generate reactions with comments from people who identified and laughed at the joke published on the social network.

In previous posts, the woman has shared other common situations experienced in the United States, such as facing long work hours, the expenses involved in becoming independent or living without your family in a country like the United States. In each of them, he makes sure that humor is present.