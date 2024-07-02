If you are going to take a trip to the United States, in addition to enjoying its great natural offer, gastronomy and emblematic places, there is something you cannot miss and that is the great deals available throughout the country that locals also take advantage of. But for this, there are better states than others.

Although there are many famous places near the border with Mexico where foreigners often go to make purchases of important brands at a much lower price, you should know that There are states where, in addition to the offers, you will have another advantage and that is not having to pay taxes.

That is precisely the case of New Hampshire, where you will have the possibility to save twice as much And in addition to having outlets of brands such as Nike, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP and more, you won’t have to pay taxes, as one user shared on TikTok.

Through her account, @shop.byfran, a Latina shared a video of only ten seconds that already has more than 260,000 views and dozens of comments. While she dances in front of a store, you can read: “When are you coming to do shopping to a state that has no taxes.”

His clip sparked the curiosity of many so in a second video he shared that it is New Hampshire. In the images, you can see that there is a wide variety of outlets, while mentioning that the state has no sales tax thanks to government policies, so he recommended the area for shopping.

He added that although the area where he was located is about a two-hour drive away, it is worth it. Although he said it is not necessary to go there, since the policies are the same throughout the state, he said that He bought his laptop from Apple and they didn’t charge sales tax.

New Hampshire, a tax-free US state for certain purchases

The authorities of the state itself note that New Hampshire has become a paradise for bargain hunters Well, with the advantage of buying without taxes, they can save twice as much. Through its official website, it is emphasized that It is possible to find discount stores of all kindsincluding brand name and designer items at great prices.