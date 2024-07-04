For Latino migrants in the United States, it can be a challenge to find employment opportunities that allow them to have a good quality of life, so they resort to all the possible options to earn more dollars. Those who are in this situation can resort to the advice given by a TikToker regarding blood donation.

From her TikTok profile, @fabiolaflorex shared a video of just eight seconds that sparked the curiosity of hundreds of users. With the message “And remember: you came to the United States to make dollars, no matter how,” shows how he donates blood while he is heard saying: “What I do for money.”

Realizing that many of his followers were interested in knowing What are the requirements for donating, where were you located and how much were you paid? The TikToker decided to upload a couple of additional videos mentioning some details.

He said he donated at CLS Plasma, one of the largest human plasma collectors in the world that has several branches in the United States. He said: He was paid US$90 for each session and attended five times.

The requirements they requested were: to have a social security number and an identification to confirm their residence in the state. He clarified that although it is not necessary to be a US citizen or have a green card, it is necessary to prove legal residency in the country, since they do not accept tourists or undocumented immigrants.

There are also specifications regarding health, for example not smoking, not drinking alcohol days before. A special requirement is to have high iron levels.In his case, he said, he had to take vitamins to raise them.

He also clarified that he did not donate blood but plasma.so the procedure is different and that is why he was allowed to donate several times. As advice he said that it is best to go alone.Well, in their experience, if they go in a group, being Latino, they are likely to be rejected.

Is it legal to pay for blood donation in the United States?

According to the portal specialized in health care information MDLinx, The United States is one of the largest countries contributing to paid plasma donations because it is an option for people to earn additional income. Although health organizations encourage voluntary donations, it is common for people to approach places that provide remuneration for them.

It should be noted that in a blood donation, the four components of blood are collected, that is, red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma. But when it is a donation of only the latter element, Only blood plasma is collected and the other three elements are returned to the donor.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDAfor its acronym in English), demands that Purchased blood donations should be declared as paid donors to distinguish them from volunteers.

Health experts also warned that Plasma donation can have negative effects on the patientfor example, making you feel fatigued and weakening your immune system, making you more susceptible to infections. On the other hand, they mentioned that Donors cannot come more than once in the course of two days or more than twice in a week