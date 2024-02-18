A Latina woman published a video through her TikTok account in which she recounted some of the goals you set when migrating to the United Stateshow to earn money to start a business in Mexico and achieve the famous 'American dream' and this is how his followers reacted.

Did you know that according to the company specialized in global statistics, Statista, in 2020 alone, The population of Hispanic origin in the United States exceeded 59 million inhabitants? This information can give you a better idea of ​​the number of people who leave their countries of origin to go in search of the long-awaited 'American dream', and achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their families.

The video that explains the 'American dream' of Latinos in the United States

Recently, tiktoker @maybeortega1, with more than 70,000 followers, shared a publication in which she recounts a reflection on what it means to fulfill the 'American dream''. In the video he says that “the time has finally come to say, thank you very much for all of the United States, finally The 'American dream' was fulfilled, We already have the house, our cart, our business in Mexico that is doing very well, thank God. And now to enjoy it to the fullest with the people we love and miss the most.”

“Here I met a lot of good and bad people and this led me to grow, mature and be the person I am now. There are a lot of mixed feelings, but finally we are going to the ranch. I see myself returning to the sport, to resume my degree and all that … And so I will say in a few years because I've barely had one here and I haven't even paid the coyote yet,” he concluded in a totally unexpected ending, full of humor and of course, the desire to make his goals come true.

The inspiring and fun message shows that, although it is not impossible, Meeting the goals set by people who move to the United States requires a lot of effort, perseverance and patience.as commented by his followers in messages such as:

“Oh, what an unexpected turn, I was already almost crying with you, cheer up darling, you will see that soon you will be enjoying with your family”, “you almost encouraged me to come back too, give it a try and hope that what I mentioned comes true” and “I was excited for you, but we walk the same way, I would like to say that.”