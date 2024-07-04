migrant person went viral when a TikTok account shared the story of a woman from the Dominican Republic who arrived in the United States three decades without anything. After working 12 years in “the worst job”, He decided to start his own business and now earns US$3,000 a week. A new story of overcoming awhen a TikTok account shared the story ofthree decades without anything. After working 12 years in “the worst job”,

Lourdes revealed that her first work experience at a frying stand was “The worst job of his life, because they treated people badly”. After saving enough, he decided to become independent and open your own pincho stand in full Manhattan, New Yorkand her life changed radically. “I couldn’t go on like this, I became independent and started working on the street, freely,” said the woman.

When asked how much money she makes from her business, she said: “If I tell you, you won’t believe me.“I have collected up to US$3,000 in a week, selling pinchos here, seven days a week.” Thanks to thatThe woman was able to bring her children and her entire family, stating that “I pay my rent and I don’t have a husband or anyone, I’m alone.”

Finally, the creator of the video asked him A piece of advice for newcomers to the country: “You have to work honestly, don’t get involved in bad things. By working honestly, anything, except bad things, you can make progress.”

Users’ comments about the migrant in New York

As usual on social media, Hate comments are not long in comingstating that “you can’t endure 12 years in a bad job,” however, several came out to counter him arguing that “they don’t understand that he did it out of necessity, not for pleasure.”

However, not all comments were negative for the Dominican woman, since her stand located at 207 Sherman Ave, Inwood, “makes very good pinchos, where there’s a will, there’s a way,” commented one of them. Finally, one of the more than 1,000 comments said: “That lady makes me happy to see what she achieved in life.”