When asked how much money she makes from her business, she said: “If I tell you, you won’t believe me.“I have collected up to US$3,000 in a week, selling pinchos here, seven days a week.” Thanks to thatThe woman was able to bring her children and her entire family, stating that “I pay my rent and I don’t have a husband or anyone, I’m alone.”
Finally, the creator of the video asked him A piece of advice for newcomers to the country: “You have to work honestly, don’t get involved in bad things. By working honestly, anything, except bad things, you can make progress.”
Users’ comments about the migrant in New York
As usual on social media, Hate comments are not long in comingstating that “you can’t endure 12 years in a bad job,” however, several came out to counter him arguing that “they don’t understand that he did it out of necessity, not for pleasure.”
However, not all comments were negative for the Dominican woman, since her stand located at 207 Sherman Ave, Inwood, “makes very good pinchos, where there’s a will, there’s a way,” commented one of them. Finally, one of the more than 1,000 comments said: “That lady makes me happy to see what she achieved in life.”
