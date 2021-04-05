Latina issued a statement on the expressions that Rafael López had towards Monica Delta during an interview that took place on March 21. The channel assured that it will evaluate taking legal measures against the presidential candidate.

In this message, issued this Sunday, April 4, the television house emphasized its support for the journalist and affirmed that the guest incurred defamation with his words.

“Mr. López has been openly and unfairly insulting our colleague Mónica Delta for the simple fact of fully complying with the obligation to exercise independent and balanced journalism,” the letter reads.

In the same way, it was announced that its main objective is to protect the image and trajectory of the driver of Final point: “We express that we will evaluate the corresponding legal measures to safeguard the honor and good name of our renowned journalist.”

At the beginning of her program, Mónica Delta decided to issue a statement and thanked the channel for expressing its support. “Thank Latina, my colleagues and all those who have spoken from different political shops in the face of the repeated defamatory, slanderous phrases of this candidate Rafael Lopez after the interview I did with him two Sundays ago, ”he said.

The communicator stressed that her work in that space was supported with the necessary evidence: “Asking what any journalist would have asked her with the data at hand. The candidate was affirming nonsense, crude lies with biases against my dignity and my condition as a professional woman ”.

The figure of Latina ended her statement by emphasizing what was reported by the media. “We are going to take the measures that the law allows us, do not have the slightest doubt. We reject any attempt of violence against women in general, it is our right to demand respect ”, she said.

