‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ premiered its third season on August 14 with 12 new participants who promise to delight the palate of the jury to stay in competition. After a few days, the first sentenced of this new edition were known, who had to face each other in order to save themselves from the dreaded elimination night. However, only 2 of them surprised with their dish. Now, Josi Martínez, Milene Vásquez, ‘La Herbolaria’ and Rocky Belmonte are preparing for what could be their last night on the culinary reality show latin. Who will be the first to go?

The first contestants to reach the elimination round in the third season of ‘The Great Celebrity Chef’. Photo: Capture/Latina

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’: who is the entrepreneur who promotes natural medicine and how did she get on TV?

‘The great chef: celebrities’: what time to see?

The third edition of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ reached all Peruvian screens last Monday, August 14 at its usual time of 8:00 p.m. As is known, the cooking reality show latin It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at the same time, while on Saturdays it starts at 8:30 p.m.

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ is broadcast every day thanks to Latina Television. However, there are other ways in which you can tune in live to the program from wherever you are, the easiest is through the open signal of channel 2 or through the YouTube channel of said television house.

If you want to follow the reality show from your mobile, you can download the Latina app available for any Android and iOS device.

Latina released the recipe book for ‘The Great Chef: Famous’. Photo: Instagram/The Great Chef: Celebrities

How to watch Latina LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any detail of the recently released season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, you can do it from one of the platforms where Latina broadcasts its content minute by minute. Similarly, the program is available on its official YouTube channel at the times mentioned above, as well as on its website.

YOU CAN SEE: Giacomo upset with Armando Machuca in ‘The Great Chef’: “You don’t realize you’re doing it wrong”

Who are the participants in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Latina premiered a new season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ with new television figures. Find out who are the 12 summoned who will demonstrate their culinary skills in the kitchen of Channel 2.

Armando Machuca

Milene Vasquez

josi martinez

Mayra Goñi

Rocky Belmonte

Fatima Aguilar

santi lesmes

Mariella Zannetti

The ‘crazy’ Wagner

leslie stewart

mermaid ortiz

The ‘People’s Herbalist’.