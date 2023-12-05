A few days ago, a rumor arose on social media about a possible cancellation of the series ‘Dad in trouble’, broadcast by Latina TV. However, Cesar Pereira, Programming Manager of said channel, spoke about this news that took many of his followers by surprise. In addition, he confirmed the date that it will go off the air. We invite you to know the fate of the remake of ‘Dadrift’.

Is the Latina TV series ‘Dad in trouble’ canceled?

Latina came out to deny this news through a statement written by César Pereira, programming, Marketing and Communications manager. According to what can be read in the notice, the series will continue until April 2024.

“I want to announce that ‘Dad in Trouble’ extends until April 2024; That is to say, our family soap opera will not go off the air, as some inaccurate and false publications have appeared on social networks. “Father in Trouble” began recording in April of this year and this week in December the recordings finish, but it will continue to air until April 2024,” said César Pereira.

César Pereira, Latina Programming Manager, denied cancellation of the series ‘Dad in Trouble’. / Photo: Latina TV

Is the Latina TV series ‘Dad in trouble’ popular?

This series has been slowly but surely received by the Peruvian public. And that is reflected in Latina TV’s social media interactions with the series’ followers. Likewise, Pereira, in the message, took the opportunity to thank the series for its popularity and the success it has achieved, since it will be seen starting next year in Chile.

“A new announcement that makes us in Latin America feel proud of our national fiction is that in January 2024, ‘Dad in trouble’ leaves the country, crosses the borders and will premiere on Megamedia de Chile, one of the most important channels in the Chilean television,” added César Pereira.

What actors work in ‘Dad in Trouble’?

National film and theater stars work in this series, who have given a plus to the series. The main characters are Juan Carlos Rey de Castro (Martín Seminario), Luciana Blomberg (Julieta Olaya) and Ximena Díaz (Natalia Rodríguez). This family comedy and drama has managed to captivate Peruvian viewers with its fun performances.

‘Dad in trouble’, Latina series, continues until April 2024. Photo: Latina TV

Are there new national productions coming on Latina TV?

Going out to deny the rumors about a possible cancellation of the series ‘Papá en apuros’ was a hook for Latina TV to also communicate to viewers about new projects for next year. Among them, they mentioned the possible entry of a new series for 2024.

“We are already working on the second project, our second novel that will be released when Papa en Apuros finishes. We are not going to stop making national fiction, we want to give Peruvians different television,” emphasized César Pereira.

