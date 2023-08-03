Latina, eighth grade students promoted after bullying a classmate for a year

Were promoted, despite a six in conduct, students of an educational institution Latin that have bullied for an entire year classmate, also creating a WhatsApp group to make fun of her and humiliate her for physical appearance and the bearing.

READ ALSO: Genoa, the young man killed and beheaded had denounced the employers

These are children under the age of 14 who would have also passed the year, in some cases, with flying colours. The boys, all eighth graders, allegedly justified themselves by saying that for them it was just a “game”: yet, the consequences on the girl were very serious, given that she began to isolate herself and come late to school to avoid meet them in front of the structure.

READ ALSO: Bassetti, nightmare holidays: “Delayed ship, dirt and rudeness”

The parents of those involved objected to their children taking courses of restorative justice. The young woman told everything to her mother and, after the complaint and the subsequent investigation for suicide instigation and stalking, the judicial investigation is now in danger of closing with the archiving linked to the young age of the boys, all under the age of 14 and, therefore, not attributable. After the request of the prosecutor of the minors of Romenow the last word belongs to the investigating judge.

Subscribe to the newsletter

