Two months after the tragedy of Satnam Singh, people are dying again in the fields of the province of Latina. Probably due to the heat and fatigue, a laborer died while working on a farm: it happened in Borgo Piave, just south of Latina.



A 54-year-old Indian worker of Sikh ethnicity, Dalvir Singh, was found lifeless on Friday afternoon in a field on Crocifisso road, where he was employed with a regular contract and residence permit, in the activities of a company specializing in forestry.

It was his employer who raised the alarm who said he found him unconscious on the ground, but the rush of the emergency medical responders was in vain. The worker had gone to the field to open the irrigation system. The most likely hypothesis remains that of a sudden illness. The checks were entrusted to the Carabinieri and the prevention and safety service of the ASL of Latina.