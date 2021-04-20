Peru has talent, the reality show that made hundreds of artists shine, will return in 2021 after 8 years off the screens. Through a spot, Latin confirmed the return of this entertainment space.

“ The most famous contest format in the world is back ”Is heard in the preview that showed images of past editions that had Carlos Galdós, Cecilia Bracamonte, Almendra Gomelsky, Melcochita, Natalia Málaga and Beto Ortiz as jurors.

In the spot, the prize that the winner will win was revealed, which will be the number of 30,000 soles.

Peru has talent returns to television in its third season. The format is a platform for people of all ages to demonstrate their skills.

The voice of Peru returns to television

At the beginning of February, at the premiere of I am, great celebrities, Cristian Rivero revealed at the beginning of the program the return of La voz Perú with two more formats: a children’s version with La voz kids and another for people over 60 years old.

“Come back to Latina this 2021, a great effort, after several years, in three versions, La voz Perú”, communicated the figure of Latin.

“Your life can change. Take advantage and enjoy this large format in more than 30 countries. World success, indisputable. Return to Latina, La voz Perú ”, added the host.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.