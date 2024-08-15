We are just a few days away from the new edition of Pokémon Worldsin which users from different countries will meet to compete in the card game, the conventional video game with the editions of Scarlet and Violet; and finally, the MOBA that has caused a sensation in the world, UniteAnd now, before the matches take place, they have announced the teams that will be teaming up to take the victory.

First it has been explained in the official blog that the format of the Pokémon UNITE World Championship The event is quite similar to last year’s event. Thirty teams have been placed into eight groups. Group play will take place on Day 1, with each team competing in a round-robin stage; the top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage of the competition. Day 2 will feature a 16-team single-elimination bracket, where only one team will emerge as World Champion.

In the Championship Series UNITELatin America is divided into two divisions, North and South, and the team that has been grabbing the attention among all the talented teams is Fusion from Latin America South. Fusion has not lost a single tournament they have competed in this year. Fusion has won the regional events including the Monthly Cups and Regional Finals as well as the Aeos Cup at EUIC. Showing their strength on national and international stages has made all the teams around the world study this rival’s game.

It is worth mentioning that the two-time champions Slash and Overlord will compete for different North American teams, and last year’s World Championship runners-up, who now play as Elevate, will compete. Other honorable mentions include esports S8UL from India, Legacy from Brazil, Talon from Asia-Pacific East, Xora Tigers Gaming from South Korea, and Nemesis from North America.

Remember that the World Cups will be held from August 16-18.

Via: Pokémon Blog