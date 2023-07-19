At the meeting in Brussels, Lula also tried to convince Europeans of the urgency of closing an agreement with Mercosur and heard vague promises of investments in Brazil

The 3rd Summit of Celac-UE (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States with the European Union) ended this Tuesday (18.Jul.2023) with a joint declaration without condemnation of Russia for having invaded Ukraine, a vague promise of investment of BRL 242 billion in the Latin American continent, Denmark signaling a donation to the Amazon Fund and demand for clean elections in Venezuela. The meeting brought together representatives of 33 Latin countries and 27 European countries in Brussels (Belgium).

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived in Belgium on Saturday (15.jul). He leaves the country on Wednesday (19.Jul). He will make a stop in Cape Verde to refuel the presidential plane, which does not have the autonomy for a non-stop trip to Brasília. He will take the opportunity to meet with the country’s president, José Maria Neves, in the capital, Praia. It will be his 1st visit to an African country in his 3rd term.

Under pressure from left-wing leaders, including Brazil, the final communiqué of the meeting defends peace in Ukraine. But it does not mention Russia or condemn the country of Vladimir Putin for having invaded Ukrainian territory in February 2022.

Lula again criticized the UN Security Council (United Nations). He declared that the war in Ukraine confirms that the “does not meet current challenges to peace and security”. He repudiated sanctions and blockades in the context of the conflict that, for him, “only serve to penalize the most vulnerable populations”.

In Brussels, Lula also:

discussed and defended the end of sanctions against Venezuela with the condition that the country holds clean elections and with the opposition in 2024;

heard promises of investments of BRL 242 billion from the European Union in Latin America and the Caribbean (no precise definition of deadlines);

received from Denmark the indication of a donation to the Amazon Fund (also still without a date to be made or the amount disclosed);

discussed with European leaders how to unlock the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, which has been under negotiation for 24 years;

defended the regulation of large digital platforms to combat “Cyber ​​crimes and disinformation”. For him, the digital revolution brought challenges that must be coordinated jointly by several countries.

Read below a summary of the main events of the summit:

See below the official photo of the summit and who are the leaders in the 1st row:

Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador; Gubstavo Petro, president of Colombia; Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic; Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus; Squid, Brazilian President; Luis Arce, president of Bolivia; Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium; Philip Edward Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas; Gaston Alfonso Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina; Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria; Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; John Antonio Briceno, Prime Minister of Belize; Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria; Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia; Gabriel Boric, President of Chile; Mette Fredriksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

