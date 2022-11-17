The 23rd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will take place this Thursday, November 17, in Las Vegas as if it were an expected grand finale in which the competitors for the scepter are the Spanish Rosalía and the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny. This one, with her 10 nominations for her album A summer without you, wants to be crowned as the most influential Latin singer of recent times. And the first, with his motomamia bestseller and critical acclaim, hopes to make history with its seven nominations, including the night’s top categories: Song (Hentai), Album (motomami) and Record of the Year (Fame), in which he collaborates with The Weeknd.
When are the 2022 Latin Grammys?
As is tradition, the Latin Grammys hold their party in the fall. The 23rd edition will be held on November 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena, in Las Vegas (Nevada) at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico. From an hour before you can follow the gala on the red carpet of the event.
This year, the hosts in charge of conducting the Latin Grammy Awards are Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, Anitta and Thalía. Added, as presenters of some categories, Becky G, María Becerra, Georgina Rodríguez and Karol G.
Main nominations of the Latin Grammys 2022
Record of the year
- Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, for for my girls
- Pablo Alboran, for Sand castles
- Anitta, by To wrap
- Marc Anthony, for I’m going there
- Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo, for Pretty eyes
- Camilo, for hit
- Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana, for Touch you
- Carol G, by provence
- Juan Luis Guerra, for It’s worth it
- Rosalía with The Weeknd, for Fame
- Shakira and Rauw Alejandro, for Congratulations
- Carlos Vives and Camilo, for old football
Album of the year
- Aerie, by Christina Aguilera
- Pa’lla I go, by Marc Anthony
- A summer without you Bad Bunny
- Let, Stereo Pump
- Ink And Time, by Jorge Drexler
- We are no longer the same, Elsa and Elmar
- Traveler, of Fonseca
- Motomami (Digital Album), from Rosalia
- Sanzby Alejandro Sanz
- Dharmaby Sebastian Yatra
song of the year
- sometimes good sometimes badby Ricky Martin and Reik
- Waterby Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers
- something is betterby Mon Laferte
- old footballby Carlos Vives and Camilo
- Kisses on the foreheadby Fonseca
- find meby Carla Morrison
- Hentai from Rosalia
- IndigoCamilo and Evaluna Montaner
- for my girlsChristina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Peluso
- provenceKarol G.
- Red high heelsby Sebastian Yatra
- Touch youby Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana
best new artist
- Angela Alvarez
- Sofia Campos
- candé and paulo
- clarissa
- Silvana Estrada
- Pol Granch
- nabalez
- Tiare
- Voucher
- Yahritza and Her Essence
- Nicole Zignago
Stellar Musical Performances at the 2022 Latin Grammys
This year the most anticipated managers to give color to the Latin party are Ángela Aguilar, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Carlos Vives, Christian Nodal, Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Los Bukis, Marc Anthony, Marco Antonio Solís, Romeo Santos , Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra and Sin Bandera.
Where to watch the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards
From Mexico, the event will be broadcast on the TNT and Channel 5 channels. In addition, all fans will be able to see the event through the service of streaming on HBO Max, where the red carpet gala will also be followed. In the United States, the awards ceremony will be broadcast on the Univisión network, while Spain can be tuned in on Movistar+, starting at 1:00 am on November 18.
