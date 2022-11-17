View of the stage during the last installment of the Latin Grammys, in Las Vegas, State of Nevada, on November 18, 2021. STEVE MARCUS (Reuters)

The 23rd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will take place this Thursday, November 17, in Las Vegas as if it were an expected grand finale in which the competitors for the scepter are the Spanish Rosalía and the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny. This one, with her 10 nominations for her album A summer without you, wants to be crowned as the most influential Latin singer of recent times. And the first, with his motomamia bestseller and critical acclaim, hopes to make history with its seven nominations, including the night’s top categories: Song (Hentai), Album (motomami) and Record of the Year (Fame), in which he collaborates with The Weeknd.

When are the 2022 Latin Grammys?

As is tradition, the Latin Grammys hold their party in the fall. The 23rd edition will be held on November 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena, in Las Vegas (Nevada) at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico. From an hour before you can follow the gala on the red carpet of the event.

This year, the hosts in charge of conducting the Latin Grammy Awards are Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, Anitta and Thalía. Added, as presenters of some categories, Becky G, María Becerra, Georgina Rodríguez and Karol G.

Main nominations of the Latin Grammys 2022

Record of the year

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, for for my girls

Pablo Alboran, for Sand castles

Anitta, by To wrap

Marc Anthony, for I’m going there

Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo, for Pretty eyes

Camilo, for hit

Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana, for Touch you

Carol G, by provence

Juan Luis Guerra, for It’s worth it

Rosalía with The Weeknd, for Fame

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro, for Congratulations

Carlos Vives and Camilo, for old football

Album of the year

Aerie, by Christina Aguilera

Pa’lla I go, by Marc Anthony

A summer without you Bad Bunny

Let, Stereo Pump

Ink And Time, by Jorge Drexler

We are no longer the same, Elsa and Elmar

Traveler, of Fonseca

Motomami (Digital Album), from Rosalia

Sanz by Alejandro Sanz

Dharmaby Sebastian Yatra

song of the year

sometimes good sometimes bad by Ricky Martin and Reik

Water by Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers

something is better by Mon Laferte

old football by Carlos Vives and Camilo

Kisses on the forehead by Fonseca

find me by Carla Morrison

Hentai from Rosalia

Indigo Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

for my girls Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G and Nathy Peluso

provence Karol G.

Red high heels by Sebastian Yatra

Touch youby Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana

best new artist

Angela Alvarez

Sofia Campos

candé and paulo

clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

nabalez

Tiare

Voucher

Yahritza and Her Essence

Nicole Zignago

Stellar Musical Performances at the 2022 Latin Grammys

This year the most anticipated managers to give color to the Latin party are Ángela Aguilar, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Carlos Vives, Christian Nodal, Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Los Bukis, Marc Anthony, Marco Antonio Solís, Romeo Santos , Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra and Sin Bandera.

Where to watch the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

From Mexico, the event will be broadcast on the TNT and Channel 5 channels. In addition, all fans will be able to see the event through the service of streaming on HBO Max, where the red carpet gala will also be followed. In the United States, the awards ceremony will be broadcast on the Univisión network, while Spain can be tuned in on Movistar+, starting at 1:00 am on November 18.

