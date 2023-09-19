The Latin Grammy They have a new headquarters. The most important awards ceremony in Latin American music has just announced all the details of the event in which the best representatives of each musical category are recognized. The Recording Academy announced, this September 19, the nominated artists who will compete to win a gramophone. In this note we tell you all the details of the Latin Grammy 2023.

When are the Latin Grammys 2023?

The 24th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will be next Thursday, November 16 at the FIBES Exhibition and Conference Center in Seville, Spain. The Recording Academy took into account recordings released between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

Where to watch the Latin Grammy 2023?

The ceremony held in Spain can be seen on the Univision signal for the United States, and on TNT for Latin American countries. On the other hand, for users who do not have cable service, Univision has the Univision Now app to follow the event via the internet.

Nominees for the Latin Grammy 2023

Album of the year

‘The fourth leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘From the inside out’ – Camilo

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Play’ – Ricky Martín

‘Eadda9223’ – Fito Páez

‘Escalona had never been recorded like this’ – Carlos Vives.

Best urban music album

‘Xtassy’ – Akapellah

‘Saturn’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘3Men2 Kbrn’ – Eladio Carrion

‘Happy birthday Ferxxo we pirated your album’ – Feid

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

‘Soul’/ Nicki Nicole.

Best urban song

‘Automatic’ – Maria Becerra

‘La jumpa’ – Arcangel and Bad Bunny

‘My best song’ – Gocho and Farruko

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ – Bizarrap y Quevedo

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

‘Self-taught’ – J Noa, Coco Chanel – Eladio Carrion and Bad Bunny

‘Shoot ***’ – Nicki Nicole and Milo J

‘I ask God’ – Feid and Dj Premier

‘Pá ganá’ – Akapellah

‘Ask your dad about me’ – Vico C.

Best reggaeton performance

‘Automatic’ – Maria Becerra

‘The recipe’ – Tego Calderon

‘Happy birthday Ferxxo’ – Feid

‘Catwoman’ – Karol G & Maldy

‘Hey mor’ – Ozuna & Feid.

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

‘La jumpa – Arcangel Featuring Bad Bunny

‘Hopefully’ – Maria Becerra

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid

Best long version music video

Camilo – ‘The first tour of my life’

Donde Machi – ‘Full Album’

Fanm Zetwal – ‘A story of life and miracles’

Universe K23 – ‘Kenya Os’

Homeland and Life: The Power Of Music.

Best merengue and/or bachata album

‘Cuatro26’ – Manny Cruz

‘Road Trip’ – Manny Manuel

‘Trópico, Vol. 2’ – Pavel Núñez

‘Formula, Vol. 3’ – Romeo Santos

‘My way’ – Sergio Vargas.

Best salsa album

‘ Catharsis’ – Daniela Darcourt

‘I’m coming to you’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Changes’ – Willy García

‘Niche symphonic’ – Niche Group and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia

‘Land and Freedom’ – Plena79 Salsa Orchestra & Alain Pérez and Jeremy Bosch

‘Debut and second round (Deluxe)’ – Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Best Folk Album

‘Epiphanies’ – Susana Baca

‘Sea and mangrove waters’ – Cantares Del Pacifico

‘Road to the sun’ – Vicente García

‘Mamá Cumbé’ – Tato Marenco

‘The ominous clover, tribute to Luis Antonio Calvo’ – Leopoldo Federico Quintet

‘Ayvu’ – Inland.

Best new artist

Borja

Divine Connection

Ana Del Castillo

Natascha Falcao

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

Leon Leiden

Maréh

Timø.

Best tropical song

‘Ambulance’ – Camilo and Camila Cabello

‘day of light [80 Aniversario]’ – Pablo Milanés & Juanes

‘El Merengue’ – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo

‘The formula’ – Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Let me keep you’ – Techy Fatule

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra.

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

‘Unanimous’ – Roxana Amed

Flying Chicken – Hamilton From Holland Featuring Thiago Rabello & Salomão Soares

‘Bembé’ – Iván ‘Melon’ Lewis & The Cuban Swing Express

‘Semblanzas’ – William Maestre Big Band

‘I Missed You Too!’ – Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera (Sextet Reunion)

Best singer-songwriter album

‘Nine’ – Santiago Cruz

‘The best years’ – Joaquina

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Land of promises’ – Maréh

‘The tightrope walker’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto

Best singer-songwriter song

‘Of all the flowers – Natalia Lafourcade

‘The root’ – Valeria Castro

‘1,200 kilometers’ – by Nine

‘If they kill me’ – Silvana Estrada

‘Your story’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto

Best song in Portuguese language

‘Intimate algorithm’ – Criolo, Ney Matogrosso

‘Do Acaso’ – Alice Caymmi Featuring Chico César

‘Num Mundo De Paz’ – Djavan

‘What about Samba?’ – (Tiago Iorc)

Best northern music album

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Family & Friends’ – Grandma Irma Silva

‘Out of series’ – La Energía Norteña

‘Milk Fang’ – Carin León

‘There are levels (Deluxe)’ – Los Rieleros Del Norte

Best Ranchera/Mariachi Music Album

‘You sing with the heart (Deluxe)” – Majo Aguilar

‘Hand embroidery’ – Ana Bárbara

‘It only dies if it is forgotten’ – Adriel Favela

‘Heireros’ – Mariachi Herencia De México

‘Outlaw EP2’ – Christian Nodal.

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Alaska’ – Camilo and Grupo Firme

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘The next one’ – Kany García and Christian Nodal

‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny.

Best Band Music Album

‘From Today Onwards’ – Good luck Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

‘Made in Mexico…Magical’ – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

‘Point and Apart’ – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

‘A Cup For Every Queen (Deluxe)’ – Nathan Galante

‘1500 Pedas’ – La Adictiva

‘I’d Rather Be With You (Deluxe)’ – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón By René Camacho.

Best pop/rock album

‘The devil in the body’ – Alex Anwandter

‘Advanced trench’ – Babasonicos

‘The Little Man of the Sea’ – León Gieco

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tripolar’ – You Point It Out to Me

‘Say goodbye to everyone’ – Juan Pablo Vega.

Best urban interpretation in Portuguese language

‘Da Favela Pro Asfalto’ – Àttøøxxá & Carlinhos Brown

‘Friend Notice’ – GIULIA BE

‘Faith’ – Iza

‘Distopia’ – Planet Hemp Featuring Criolo

‘Good Vibe’ – Filipe Ret, Dallass, Caio Luccas.

song of the year

‘Acrostic’ – Shakira

‘Friends’ – Pablo Alborán and María Becerra

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘NASA’ – Camilo & Alejandro Sanz

‘Brown eyes’ – Lasso

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Un x100to’ – Grupo Frontera with Bad Bunny.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘That Hurts Me’ – Camilú

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Pleasures and Sins – Vanesa Martín.

Best alternative song

‘Eaves/Pompeii’ – La Vida Boheme

‘ANASTASIA’ – Cami

‘Radiant Scar’ – El David Aguilar

‘The Dark Side of the Heart’ – Dante Spinetta

‘Traguito’ – iLe & Mon Laferte’.

best rock song

‘Predators’ – From Earth

‘The Floor Is Lava’ – Everything Appears Normal and An Espil & Evlay

‘Grey’ – Juanes

‘Leche De Tigre’ – Diamante Eléctrico and Adrián Quesada

‘Los Perros – Arde Bogotá, composer’ – Arde Bogotá.

Best rock album

‘Extreme Intimate’ – 30 Years – ANIMAL

‘Cowboys Of The A3’ – Arde Bogotá

‘Of the Earth III’ – Of the Earth

‘Dopelganga’ – Eruca Sativa

‘Only D’ Lira’ – Molotov.

Best Samba/Pagode Album

‘Black Opera’ – Martinho Da Vila

‘Resenha Do Mumu’ – Mumuzinho

‘Desse Jeito’ – Maria Rita

‘Sambasá’ – Roberta Sá

‘My Name É Thiago André (Ao Vivo)’ – Thiaguinho.

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘The Fourth Sheet’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Beautiful Humans Vol.1’ – Alemor

‘From the inside out’ – Camilo

‘The net’ – Pedro Capó

‘Your story’ – Julieta Venegas.

Best Pop Song

‘5:24’ – Camilo

‘I dance for you’ – Monsieur Periné

‘With you’ – Sebastian Yatra & Pablo Alborán

‘Let Me Cry’ – Paula Arenas & Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira.

Composer of the year

Edgar Barrera

Kevyn Mauricio Cruz

Felipe González Abad

Manuel Lorente Freire

Horacio Palencia

Elena Rose.

Best sertaneja music album

‘Ao Vivo no Radio City Music Hall Nova Iorque’ – Chitãozinho & Xororó

‘Daniel 40 Years Celebrates João Paulo & Daniel’ – Daniel

‘É Simples Assim (Ao Vivo)’ – Jorge & Mateus

‘Reais Decrees’ – Marília Mendonça

‘Raiz’ – Lauana Prado.

Best rock or alternative music album in Portuguese language

‘Não Me Esperare Na Estação’ – Lô Borges

‘Jardineiros’ – Planet Hemp

‘My Outline’ – Rachel Reis

‘Extraordinary Abilities’ – Tulipa Ruiz

‘Olho Furta-Cor’ – Titás.

Record of the year

‘It’s not that I miss you’ – Christina Aguilera

‘Road and blanket’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Let me cry for you – Paula Arenas and Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘While I heal my heart’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Brown eyes’ – Lasso

‘The formula’ – Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Desphá’ – Rosalía

‘Roadrunner’ – Alejandro Sanz and Danny Ocean.

