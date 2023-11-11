The Latin Grammys 2023 are just around the corner and this will be its 24th edition. This time, it is a special program, since, for the first time, it will not be held in North America. In this note, find out all the details you need to know to follow the event from start to finish. Discover the broadcast channel and when this tribute to music will be celebrated among the greatest Latin American representatives.

When are the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards?

The twenty-fourth installment of the Latin Grammy Awards will be carried outNovember 16, 2023 at 7:00 pm(Peruvian time).

Latin Grammy 2023: nominees

Best urban music album

‘Xtassy’ – Akapellah

‘Saturn’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘3Men2 Kbrn’ – Eladio Carrión

‘Happy birthday, Ferxxo, we pirated your album’ – Feid

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

‘Soul’ – Nicki Nicole.

Best urban song

‘Automatic’ – María Becerra

‘La jumpa’ – Arcángel and Bad Bunny

‘My best song’ – Gocho and Farruko

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 52’ – Bizarrap and Quevedo

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best reggaeton performance

‘Automatic’ – María Becerra

‘The recipe’ – Tego Calderón

‘Happy birthday, Ferxxo’ – Feid

‘Catwoman’ – Karol G & Maldy

‘Hey, mor’ – Ozuna & Feid.

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

‘La jumpa’ – Arcángel featuring Bad Bunny

‘Hopefully’ – María Becerra

‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 52’ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

‘TQG’- Karol G & Shakira

‘Yandel 150’ – Yandel & Feid.

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

‘Self-taught’ – J Noa

‘Coco Chanel’ – Eladio Carrión and Bad Bunny

‘Shoot’ – Nicki Nicole and Milo J

‘I ask God’ – Feid and DJ Premier

‘Pá ganá’ – Akapellah

‘Ask your dad about me’ – Vico C.

Best long version music video

Camilo – ‘The first tour of my life’

Donde Machi – ‘Full Album’

Fanm Zetwal – ‘A story of life and miracles’

Universe K23 – ‘Kenya Os’

Homeland and Life: ‘The Power Of Music’.

Best merengue or bachata album

‘Four 26’ – Manny Cruz

‘Road Trip’ – Manny Manuel

‘Tropic, vol. 2’ – Pavel Núñez

‘Formula, vol. 3’ – Romeo Santos

‘My way’ – Sergio Vargas.

Best salsa album

‘Catharsis’ – Daniela Darcourt

‘I’m coming to you’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Changes’ – Willy García

‘Niche symphonic’ – Grupo Niche and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia

‘Land and Freedom’ – Plena79 Salsa Orchestra & Alain Pérez and Jeremy Bosch

‘Debut and second round (Deluxe)’ – Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Best new artist

Borja

Divine Connection

Ana del Castillo

Natascha Falcao

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

Leon Leiden

Maréh

Timø.

Best tropical song

‘Ambulance’ – Camilo and Camila Cabello

‘day of light [80 aniversario]’ – Pablo Milanés and Juanes

‘El merengue’ – Marshmello and Manuel Turizo

‘The formula’- Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Let me keep you’ – Techy Fatule

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra.

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

‘Unanimous’ – Roxana Amed

‘Flying Chicken’ – Hamilton from Holland featuring Thiago Rabello & Salomão Soares

‘Bembé’ – Iván ‘Melon’ Lewis & The Cuban Swing Express

‘Semblanzas’ – William Maestre Big Band

‘I Missed You Too!’ – Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera (sextet meeting).

Best singer-songwriter album

‘Nine’ – Santiago Cruz

‘The best years’ – Joaquina

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Land of promises’ – Maréh

‘The tightrope walker’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto.

Best singer-songwriter song

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘The root’ – Valeria Castro

‘1,200’ – Kilometers – Nine

‘If they kill me’ – Silvana Estrada

‘Your story’ – Juan Carlos Pérez Soto.

Best song in Portuguese language

‘Intimate algorithm’ – Criolo, Ney Matogrosso

‘Do acaso’ – Alice Caymmi featuring Chico César

‘Num world of peace’ – Djavan

‘How about um samba?’ – (Tiago Iorc).

Best urban interpretation in Portuguese language

‘Da favela pro asfalto’ – Àttøøxxá & Carlinhos Brown

‘Friend’s Notice’ – GIULIA BE

‘Faith’ – Iza

‘Distopia’ – Planet Hemp Featuring Criolo

‘Good Vibe’ – Filipe Ret, Dallass, Caio Luccas.

Best northern music album

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Family & Friends’ – Grandma Irma Silva

‘Out of Series’ – La Energía Norteña

‘Milk Fang’ – Carin León

‘There are levels (Deluxe)’ – Los Rieleros del Norte.

Best ranchera music album (mariachi)

‘You sing with the heart (Deluxe)’ – Majo Aguilar

‘Hand embroidery’ – Ana Bárbara

‘It only dies if it is forgotten’ – Adriel Favela

‘Heireros’ – Mariachi Herencia de México

‘Outlaw EP2’ – Christian Nodal.

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘Clearing the mind’ – Joss Favela

‘Alaska’ – Camilo and Grupo Firme

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘The next one’ – Kany García and Christian Nodal

‘Un X100to’ – Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny.

Best Band Music Album

‘From now on’ – Good luck Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

‘Made in Mexico… Magic’ – Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

‘Point and Apart’ – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

‘A Cup for Every Queen (Deluxe)’ – Nathan Galante

‘1,500 pedas’ – La Adictiva

‘I’d rather be with you (Deluxe)’ – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho.

Best pop/rock album

‘The devil in the body’ – Alex Anwandter

‘Advanced trench’ – Babasónico

‘The little man from the sea’ – León Gieco

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tripolar’ – You Point It Out to Me

‘Say goodbye to everyone’ – Juan Pablo Vega.

song of the year

‘Acrostic’ – Shakira

‘Friends’ – Pablo Alborán and María Becerra

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘She dances alone’ – Armed Link and Featherweight

‘NASA’ – Camilo & Alejandro Sanz

‘Brown eyes’ – Lasso

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘TQG’ – Karol G and Shakira

‘Un x100to’ – Grupo Frontera with Bad Bunny.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘It hurts’ – Camilú

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Pleasures and sins’ – Vanesa Martín.

Best alternative song

‘Eaves/Pompeii’ – La Vida Boheme

‘ANASTASIA’ – Cami

‘Radiant Scar’ – El David Aguilar

‘The Dark Side of the Heart’ – Dante Spinetta

‘Traguito’ – iLe & Mon Laferte.

best rock song

‘Predators’ – From Earth

‘The floor is lava’ – Everything Appears Normal and An Espil & Evlay

‘Grey’ – Juanes

‘Tiger’s Milk’ – Diamante Eléctrico and Adrián Quesada

‘The dogs’ – Arde Bogotá, composer.

Best rock album

‘Extreme intimate – 30 years’ – ANIMA L

‘Cowboys of the A3’ – Arde Bogotá

‘Of the Earth III’ – Of the Earth

‘Dopelganga’ – Eruca Sativa

‘Only D’ Lira’ – Molotov.

Best samba album

‘Black Opera’ – Martinho da Vila

‘Resenha do Mumu’ – Mumuzinho

‘Desse Jeito’ – Maria Rita

‘Sambasá’ – Roberta Sá

‘My name is Thiago André (Ao Vivo)’ – Thiaguinho.

Best Pop Vocal Album

‘The Fourth Leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Beautiful humans Vol.1’ – Alemor

‘From the inside out’ – Camilo

‘The net’ – Pedro Capó

‘Your story’ – Julieta Venegas.

best pop song

‘5:24’ – Camilo

‘I dance for you’ – Monsieur Periné

‘With you’ – Sebastián Yatra and Pablo Alborán

‘Let me cry for you’ – Paula Arenas and Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira.

Composer of the year

Edgar Barrera

Kevyn Mauricio Cruz

Felipe González Abad

Manuel Lorente Freire

Horacio Palencia

Elena Rose.

Best sertaneja music album

‘Ao Vivo no Radio City Music Hall Nova Iorque’ – Chitãozinho & Xororó

‘Daniel 40 Years Celebrates João Paulo & Daniel’ – Daniel

‘É Simples Assim (Ao Vivo)’ – Jorge & Mateus

‘Reais Decrees’ – Marília Mendonça

‘Raiz’ – Lauana Prado.

Best rock or alternative music album in Portuguese language

‘Não Me Esperare Na Estação’ – Lô Borges

‘Jardineiros’ – Planet Hemp

‘My Outline’ – Rachel Reis

‘Extraordinary Abilities’ – Tulipa Ruiz

‘Olho Furta-Cor’ – Titás.

Record of the year

‘It’s not that I miss you’ – Christina Aguilera

‘Road and blanket’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Let me cry for you’ – Paula Arenas and Jesús Navarro

‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, vol. 53’ – Bizarrap and Shakira

‘If you love me’ – Fonseca and Juan Luis Guerra

‘While I heal my heart’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Brown eyes’ – Lasso

‘The formula’ – Maluma and Marc Anthony

‘Desphá’ – Rosalía

‘Roadrunner’ – Alejandro Sanz and Danny Ocean.

Album of the year

‘The Fourth Leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘From the inside out – Camilo

‘Fourteenth’ – Andrés Cepeda

‘Everyday life’ – Juanes

‘Tomorrow will be nice’ – Karol G

‘Of all the flowers’ – Natalia Lafourcade

‘Play’ – Ricky Martín

‘Eadda9223’ – Fito Páez

‘Escalona had never been recorded like this’ – Carlos Vives.

What channel will broadcast the Latin Grammy 2023?

If you don’t want to miss any of the Latin Grammy Awards 2023, Univision will broadcast live in the United States and Latin America. While, in Spain, coverage will be provided by Radio Televisión Española.

In which country and venue will the Latin Grammy 2023 be held?

The 24th edition of the Latin Grammy 2023 will take place at the Fibes Conference and Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain. It will be the first time the awards ceremony has been held outside the United States.

Ticket prices for the Latin Grammys 2023

The event of the Latin Grammy 2023 It will be in the auditorium of the Seville Conference and Exhibition Palace, whose capacity is for 3,150 spectators. One of the questions that many users ask is how much does it cost to enter this important show. The truth is NOT all audiences will be able to witness this year’s awards, despite the fact that in past editions it was possible. It is specified that the seats are reserved only for the nominees, their companions and various illustrious figures in the music industry.



#Latin #Grammy #nominees #schedules #channels #ticket #prices #watch #awards #LIVE