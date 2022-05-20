According to an economist, even with the right decisions, inflation should take time to fall across the region

Alexandre Tombini, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil and chief representative of the BIS (Bank for International Settlements) in the Americas, defended the interest rate increase strategy adopted by Brazil and other Latin American countries in an attempt to contain inflation. According to Tombini, however, the region’s economic recovery will be slow.

The Brazilian economist’s statements were made on Wednesday (May 18, 2022), during his participation in the panel “New Economy Gateway”, at a conference of Bloombergin Panama City.

In Latin America, as in many parts of the world, the effects of the pandemic (such as the lack of supplies) added to the war in Ukraine made inflation jump. In the region, the forecast for the average inflation rate in 2022 is 14.7%, compared to 6.2% in the previous year, according to a survey by the Bloomberg.

Followed by other central banks in the region, Brazil was the first to raise interest rates and reduce fiscal stimulus. Countries should continue to raise the index in the coming months.

In Tombini’s assessment, central banks are correctly using the instruments to fight inflation. The decision to anticipate the crisis and raise interest rates should lead countries to achieve their goals in a way “gradual”.

Also according to the head of the BIS in the Americas, even in the face of rising inflation, Latin America has already shown that it has solid monetary structures. “The system has been tested by real-life shocks. (…) The structure is working well”, said Tombini.