Attendees at the Feminist Forum, prelude to the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

Political will and economic resources. Both are needed to attack one of the main causes of the gender gap: the unequal distribution of care tasks between men and women. The XV Regional Conference on Women of Latin America and the Caribbean that is being held this week in Buenos Aires has put care at the center of the debate agenda and demands public policies that alleviate the overload suffered by women due to the unpaid work they do and redistribute it in a equitable.

“The unequal distribution of care tasks is at the heart of gender inequalities,” said the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity of Argentina, Ayelén Mazzina, at the opening of the conference. To reduce the gap, a significant state investment is necessary in care systems that become “a pillar of the welfare society, such as health and education,” said the regional director of UN Women, María Noel Baeza.

Baeza has also warned of the urgency of a cultural change. “We have to put an end to the extractivism of women’s time” and that men take a step forward to equally assume the tasks at home, she stressed. “The co-responsibility of men has to be at the center, this is serious. We are tired, we are outraged and we want a change”, she stated to applause in an auditorium where there were barely twenty men among hundreds of women from all over Latin America.

The pressure of the feminist movements and the introduction of the gender perspective have ensured that more and more countries have statistics that measure the time that their societies dedicate to care tasks. In Latin America, “women spend 20% of their time on unpaid work, men 7.5%, it is almost triple”, said the executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.

This overload, which worsened during the covid-19 pandemic, reduces women’s job opportunities and hinders their economic independence, according to Salazar-Xirinachs, who has called for profound changes to be able to implement care systems.

In paid care work, women are also overrepresented. According to data from the International Labor Organization (ILO)in Latin America and the Caribbean a fifth of the population works in care-related sectors, which means more than a third of female employment.

Both Argentina, host of the conference, and Chile, where the previous one was held, plan to implement care systems that expand the role of the State with more infrastructure and new jobs. In turn, the governments of both countries seek to reduce the unequal distribution of tasks within households.

However, these projects are moving slowly due to lack of budget. The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, announced in May an ambitious legislative initiative that gradually extended paternity leave —which today, with two days, is one of the shortest in the world— up to three months and also extended the permits for those They had to care for the sick. However, the project has not been discussed in Congress this year and it is very unlikely that it will be debated in 2023, when the calendar will be marked by the presidential elections in October.

In the case of Chile, President Gabriel Boric announced in June a national care system that seeks to highlight the role of caregivers in society and promote their training and formal employment.

In order to carry out these programs “it is necessary to allocate resources”, stated Salazar-Xirinachs. Without a budget they will not stop being declarations of good intentions, all the speakers have agreed on the first day of a conference that will last until Friday.

