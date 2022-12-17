At the moment, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 And we can tell you that two Latin American teams have already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament that distributes 1.7 million dollars in prizes.

During the first day of the finals of Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022, the Latin American teams showed a very high level of play. Skade and Inco Stalwart, two of the three teams from our region, made it to the next round.

Inco Stalwart opened their campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Team Vitality of India in Pool B. Skade, meanwhile, had to fight harder to pull out a 3-2 win over Almghty, representing South East Asia.

Source: Call of Duty: Mobile

For their next match, which defined the pass to the quarterfinals, Inco Stalwart defeated the Chinese team Wolves 3-1, the only map they lost was Summit in hard point mode.

On the other hand, Skade got into trouble when he fell against the North American team Luminosity, so he had to face Almghty again, a team he beat 3-2 to advance to the next round.

We also recommend: Review: ‘Far Cry 6’ – The revolution reaches Latin America

On the other hand, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2022 had other surprises. One of the favorite teams – Q9 – was eliminated after losing to Tribe Gaming from North America 3-1 and also to Scarz by the same score.

On Saturday the 17th they will play smart omega from southeast Asia, Tribe Gaming Y brightness of North America, Inco Stalwart Y Skade for Latin America, Scarz from Japan, wolves from china and stamina of Europe.

The semifinals will take place this Saturday, December 17 from 8 am to 12 pm Central time and the games can be seen through the official video game channel on its different platforms.

What do you think of this tournament? Call of Duty: Mobile? Do not forget that you can share your opinion in the comments. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook