During the covid-19 pandemicLatin America suffered the educational blackout longest at the international level -with an average of 70 weeks of closure of establishments compared to 41 weeks in the rest of the world- which exacerbated pre-existing inequalities in terms of access, inclusion and quality, warns an ECLAC report presented this Thursday .

In the case of Mexico, he indicates, the most pronounced losses in terms of learning were registered at the primary level.

“The rise of learning poverty in

Latin America and the Caribbean It would be the highest in the world. According to the most recent estimates, in the region the proportion of learning poor students would grow from 52 percent in 2019 to 79 percent in 2022 as a result of the pandemic,” says the 2022 edition of the Social Panorama of Latin America and the Caribbean-



“This means that 4 out of 5 sixth grade students would not be able to adequately understand and interpret a text of moderate length.”

The lower grade students and those in socioeconomic conditions more vulnerable, he remarks, they will look much more affected by learning lossese, which lays the foundations for greater structural inequality in the future.

“The results of measurements carried out in São Paulo (Brazil) show much more marked decreases for fifth grade than for ninth and twelfth grades, and the data from Mexico also show more pronounced falls in primary education than in secondary education,” he details.

“The Mexico data They also show steeper declines for low-income students, who show 32 percent losses in math scores, compared to 25 percent for higher-income students.”

One of the main limitations for educational continuity during the pandemic, he points out, were the inequalities in access to connectivity, equipment, and digital skills.

Recent studies based on household surveys in 11 Latin American countries, he points out, found that the number of hours spent studying during the pandemic dropped significantly, hurting both learning and the chances of successfully completing pathways educational.

“In the case of female students, This reduction was more pronounced due to the increase in the number of hours that they dedicated to unpaid domestic work and care tasks as a result of the confinement measures and closure of establishments,” he points out.

“In Mexicothe study indicated that the number of hours spent on household activities had increased by 18 percent for women and only 2 percent for men.”

ECLAC warns about the “risk of permanent scarring in the educational and employment trajectories of the younger generations” in the region.

In fact, he points out, the percentage of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 who neither study nor work for pay increased from 22.3 percent in 2019 to 28.7 in 2020, especially affecting young women (36 percent of them were in this situation, compared to 22 percent of men).