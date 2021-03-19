The Latin American attorneys and attorneys general of Mercosur member and associate countries expressed their concern about the progress of the Alberto Fernández government on the Judiciary.

They manifest three points. The first is “concern about the reform project to the Organic Law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Argentine Republic, which could affect its independence and autonomy. “

In the second point, the lawyers warn about the advance of “other powers that seek to limit the action of the Public Ministries” and “that directly affect their independence and autonomy“, a statement already expressed by the group of jurists, in the last XXII Specialized Meeting of Public Ministries of MERCOSUR (REMPM), where they had already expressed their growing concern about the” continuous manifestations and actions “of the Executive on Justice.

“We reiterate the need for the Public Ministries can exercise their functions independently and autonomously, with the necessary resources for those purposes and thus be able act free from all kinds of pressure, interference, persecution or threat, and we demand respect for these minimum conditions of action, “they claimed.

Finally, they highlighted Argentina’s insistence on judicial attacks, recalling that their previous warnings: “a statement similar to the present one was made in 2017 during the Pro-Tempore Presidency of the Federative Republic of Brazil, before a reform project to the same Argentine Law “.

The text was signed by the attorneys general Augusto Aras (Attorney General of Brazil); Sandra Raquel Quiñónez Astigarraga (Attorney General of Paraguay); Jorge Diaz (Court prosecutor and attorney general of Uruguay); Jorge Abbott Charme (Chilean national prosecutor); Francisco Roberto Barbosa Delgado (Attorney General of Colombia); Diana Salazar (Attorney General of Ecuador) and Zoraida Avalos (Attorney General of Peru).

The letter is signed from Brasilia, Asunción, Montevideo, Santiago de Chile, Bogotá, Quito and Lima and it was given to diffusion this Thursday, March 18.

DS