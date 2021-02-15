Although the death of the actor Chadwick boseman had to do that Marvel studios rethink your plans for Black panther 2, this film goes on.

The company is keen to shoot this movie, and possibly introduce someone to take over as the superhero, but not as T’Challa.

Currently, a series for Disney + of Wakanda is in planning, which will complement this film. And regarding this, new information suggests something unexpected.

Two Mayan characters would be in Black Panther 2

What happens is that rumors have appeared about the selection of actors who will participate in this film. The study is looking for two that embody two characters of Mayan origin, a woman and a man.

As for her, she would be called Zyanya, a brave and fierce warrior between 20 and 40 years old. As for him, it would be Cadmael, with a stature of more than 1.80 m in height, that would have an age similar to that of Zyanya.

It should give an impression of power, strength and loyalty. The actors who participate in Black panther 2 they must have the time to have physical training. Likewise, it is desirable that they have experience in fighting and acrobatics.

Actors and actresses from North and South America of indigenous descent have preference. It certainly sounds very interesting that Marvel studios give Latino artists a chance. Their names are brand new.

It gives the impression that they will be brand new

That is to say, Zyanya Y Cadmael do not appear in the comics of Marvel. Although it is suspected that they could be code names, so as not to reveal their identity. Something similar was done with the casting of The Eternals.

But what do the Mayans, associated with Central America, have to do with Wakanda, who is in Africa? There are those who believe that this movie will show other hidden civilizations. Maybe some survivors of the ancient Mayan culture, but something else still.

Could it be that also Atlantis? That would allow to introduce Black panther 2 to Namor, who once fought alongside the Avengers or Avengers.

Returning to the topic of Zyanya Y Cadmael, as there is no equivalent in the comics of them. The descriptions of both do not add up, so they could be 100% original. Ryan coogler He is again directing the film, and co-writes the script. Its premiere will be on July 8 of next year.

