More than 240 parliamentarians from 12 Latin American countries support the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela since 2014, according to a statement released this Wednesday (27).

A total of 243 legislators from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay issued a joint text in support of the ICC Prosecutor's Office investigation into “alleged crimes committed by officials Venezuelans since at least February 12, 2014.”

According to the text, the acts committed by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, in power since the death of Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), include “serious violations of human rights, such as arbitrary detentions, political persecution, sexual violence and torture”.

In the statement, the parliamentarians referred to “the systematic repression and persecution against Venezuelans, specifically the persecution against members and leaders of political parties, trade unionists, lawyers, journalists, human rights defenders and activists or people who demonstrate or protest peacefully against the government of Nicolás Maduro”.

For this reason, they expressed their support for the investigations by the ICC Prosecutor's Office “into the alleged crimes against humanity committed by the Venezuelan government, in order to hold their perpetrators accountable.”

On March 1, the ICC Appeals Chamber ruled against the appeal filed by the Venezuelan State and ordered prosecutor Karim Khan to continue the investigation.

The governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay signed a statement on Tuesday in which they expressed their concern about the impossibility of Corina Yoris, candidate of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), registering her candidacy for the next presidential elections, scheduled for July.

The PUD, faced with the “clear impossibility” of appointing Yoris, informed the provisional registration of Edmundo González Urrutia, who may be changed from April 1st, as long as whoever replaces him does not have any administrative sanction or impediment provided for by law, and that the National Electoral Council admits that person's candidacy.