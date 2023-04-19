The Latin American Music Awards 2023 will be the meeting point for the most famous artists worldwide, as it will reward the best of the year. Artists of the stature of Becky G, Pitbull, Olga Tañón, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Rosalía and more will be the protagonists of this gala night, where you will be able to live many emotions in case your favorite artist wins or not. Therefore, if you want to know where to watch and which channels will broadcast this event, as well as how to vote for your favorite within the nominees ONLINE, as well as other coverage details, you should read this note.

When are the 2023 Latin American Music Awards?

This award ceremony, whose eighth edition will see the light, will take place on Thursday April 20. It will be held for the third consecutive time in April since 2021, while the editions between 2015 and 2019 before the pandemic were in October.

Where will the 2023 Latin American Music Awards take place?

The setting for this awards night will be the MGM Grand Garden Arena of Las Vegas, in the US state of Nevada. This venue in the entertainment capital of the world has also hosted many concerts by legendary artists.

Broadcast schedules for the AMAS 2023 awards

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Colombia: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Mexico: 5.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Peru: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Chile: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Bolivia: 7:00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in the Dominican Republic: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Argentina: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Uruguay: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Spain: 11.00 pm

Time to watch the Latin American Music Awards in the United States: 4:00 pm (Pacific Time), 6:00 pm (Central Time), 7:00 pm (Eastern Time).

Where to see the Latin American Music Awards 2023?

The transmission of this event will be simultaneous by Unimas, Univision and Galavisionstarting with the special Night of Stars, which will be the prelude to the award ceremony. In addition, it will be live from latinamas.com in their profiles Youtube, Facebook, instagram and TikTok.

Who are the hosts of the 2023 Latin American Music Awards?

Those who will be in charge of this ceremony will be Galilea Montijo, Julián Gil, Natti Natasha who will premiere as a host in an event of this level and the former beauty queen Clarissa Molina. Regarding the artists who will go on stage, the following stand out: Danna Paola, Jesse & Joy, Olga Tañón, Ángela Aguilar, Myke Towers, Guaynaa and Lele Ponsamong others.

In addition, Prince Royce and David Bisbal They will be recognized for their greatest hits and musical career and, in addition, they will have musical numbers accompanied by other musicians. And they will also honor Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilarwhile Carin Leon and Ruben Blades They will be part of a tribute. It is a must for any fan of Latin music.

Univisión and Telemundo, live: how and where to watch the ONLINE TV signal

It will be the first time that both transmit the Latin American Music Awards after acquiring the rights to Dick Clark Productions. The ceremony will be transmitted simultaneously by the signals of UNIMÁS, Univision and Galavision. Unlike other years, it will not be broadcast on the signal of Telemundo.

Who were the most awarded in the last edition?

Artist of the Year: Carol G.

New Artist of the Year: Maria Becerra

Single of the year: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — ‘Dakiti’

Album of the year: Karol G — ‘KG0516’

female artist: Carol G.

Male artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite duo or group: Adventure

Favorite pop artist: Selena Gomez

Favorite pop album: CNCO — ‘Déjà Vu’

Favorite pop song: Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers — ‘Couple Of The Year’

Favorite solo artist: Christian Nodal

Favorite Mexican duo or group: firm group

Favorite Mexican album: Christian Nodal—’Now’

Favorite Mexican song: Gera MX & Christian Nodal — ‘Bottle After Bottle’

Favorite urban artist: Carol G.

Favorite urban album: Karol G — ‘KG0516’

Favorite urban song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– ‘Dákiti’

Tropical Artist: Romeo Santos

tropical album: The Great Combo of Puerto Rico — ‘In Quarantine’

tropical song: Aventura & Bad Bunny — ‘I Came Back’

crossover artist: The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year: Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — ‘El Makinon’

viral song: Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — ‘AM’

Tour of the year: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Favorite video: Anitta—’Girl From Rio’

social artist: Pablo Vittar

