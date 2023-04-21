One of the most important music events will take place this April 20th, when some of Latin America’s biggest stars come together at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada) to celebrate the 8th edition of the Latin America Music Awards.



It is an expected night, where the presence of musicians such as David Bisbal, Pitbull, Prince Royce, among many others, while the evening will be hosted by the actors Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil, the singer Natti Natasha and the Dominican model Clarissa Molina.

When will the 2023 Latin American Music Awards be?



The 2023 Latin American Music Awards will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the MGM Las Vegas Grand Arena. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.. Eastern Time.

Here the time of the beginning of the ceremony in other countries of the region:

-USA: 4 pm Pacific Time / 7 pm Eastern Time

-Mexico: 5 pm

-Colombia: 6 pm

-Peru: 6 pm

-Chile: 7 pm

-Venezuela: 7 pm

-Argentina: 8 p.m.

-Spain: 1 am on April 21.

Where to see the Latin American Music Awards 2023?

The ceremony will be transmitted simultaneously by the signals of UNIMÁS, Univision and Galavision. Unlike other years, it will not be broadcast on the Telemundo signal.

Who are the nominees?

The eighth edition of the Latin American Music Awards will consist of 26 categories to which a total of 96 artists are nominated. This year the categories of Best Collaboration – Regional, Crossover Collaboration of the Year, among others, were added.

This year Bad Bunny leads the list of the most nominated with 11 mentions. Becky G and Daddy Yankee follow, with nine nominations each. With eight nominations are figures like GGroup Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Rosalíaamong others.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Becky G

daddy yankee

Armed Link

farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Carol G.

rauw alejandro

Romeo Santos

rosalia



New Artist of the Year:

bizarre

blessed

Eden Munoz

Frontier Group

The Laras

Luis Figueroa

Luis R. Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza and Her Essence

Song of the Year:

“Drink give me” – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Despechá” – Rosalia

“Two Little Caterpillars” – Sebastián Yatra

“It is damaged” – Ivan Cornejo

“The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“His footprints” – Romeo Santos

“I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro



Album of the year:

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Damaged – Ivan Cornejo

Schemes – Becky G

Formula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Jose – J Balvin

The 167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Motomami – Rosalia

Nostalgia – Armed Link

A Summer Without You – Bad Bunny

Collaboration of the Year:

“Drink give me” – Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“The misunderstood” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Greater Than You” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“That you come back” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“I wait for you” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

“I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

