There is little left to carry out the Latin American Music Award 2023, an award that recognizes the work done by artists from different parts of the world in the last year. The next edition will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The agreed date is Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time). Renowned singers such as Becky G, Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Emilia Mernes, among many others, maintain high expectations among the public. Follow HERE MINUTE by MINUTE the Latin AMAs on Univision.

What time to see the Latin AMAS 2023 FREE ONLINE?

The Latin AMAs 2023 It can be seen LIVE AND DIRECT at 6:00 pm (Peruvian and Ecuadorian time), while in Mexico it will start at 5:00 pm (exact time).

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Colombia: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Mexico: 5.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Peru: 6.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Chile: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Bolivia: 7:00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in the Dominican Republic: 7.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Argentina: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Uruguay: 8.00 pm

Time to see the Latin American Music Awards in Spain: 11.00 pm

Time to watch the Latin American Music Awards in the United States: 4:00 pm (Pacific time), 6:00 pm (Central time), 7:00 pm (Eastern time).

Where to watch the 2023 Latin American Music Awards LIVE?

The Latin AMAs will be broadcast on Univision, Galavisión and UniMás. Compared to previous years, Telemundo will not have authorization to broadcast the gala. Before the main ceremony, the special Night of Stars will begin. Likewise, the event can be enjoyed from the Latinamas.com TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook account.

How to watch Univision LIVE?

To see the complete ceremony of the Latin American Music AwardsDon’t stop tuning in to the LIVE broadcast thanks to the Univision signal. In order to access the full content of the TV channel, you can enter its website totally free and easy.

Which artists will perform at the 2023 Latin AMAs?

The Latin AMAs 2023 will have a variety of artists on stage. Below is the list of singers who have confirmed their presence.

anuel aa

Guaynaa and Lele Pons

Myke Towers

Prince Royce.

Latin AMAs 2023: list of nominees

Next, find out who are the artists who are nominated for the Latin American Awards 2023.

Artists of the year:

rosalia

Carol G.

Bad Bunny

Becky G

daddy yankee

Armed Link

farruko

Ivan Cornejo

rauw alejandro

Romeo Santos

New Artist of the Year:

bizarre

Quevedo

Yahritza and Her Essence

blessed

Eden Munoz

Frontier Group

The Laras

Luis Figueroa

Luis R. Conríquez

Santa Fe Klan.

song of the year

“I congratulate you” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Despechá” – Rosalia

“Drink give me” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Two Little Caterpillars” – Sebastián Yatra

“It is damaged” – Iván Cornejo

“The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“Quevedo: BZRP music sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“His footprints” – Romeo Santos

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone.

Album of the year

“A Summer Without You” – Bad Bunny

“Motomami” – Rosalia

“Schemes” – Becky G

“Now I feel sorry for EP” – Buena Vista Social Club

“Damaged” – Ivan Cornejo

“Formula, vol. 3” – Romeo Santos

“The 167” – Farruko

“Jose” – J Balvin

“Legendaddy” – Daddy Yankee

“Nostalgia” – Armed Link.

best urban artist

rauw alejandro

anuel aa

Bad Bunny

daddy yankee

farruko

J Balvin

jhayco

Carol G.

Natti Natasha

ozuna.

best tropical artist

Mark Anthony

Carlos Vives

prince royce

Romeo Santos

Victor Manuelle.

best tropical album

“Now I feel sorry for EP” – Buena Vista Social Club

“Cumbiana II” – Carlos Vives

“Formula, vol. 3” – Romeo Santos

“I’m going there” – Marc Anthony

“The ultimate bachata collection” – Héctor Acosta (the ‘Torito’).

