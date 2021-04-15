The sixth gala of the Latin American Music Awards has several surprises in store. Among the most anticipated are LIVE performances by some of the most influential artists in Latin music.

Chain Telemundo, in charge of the event, has already confirmed to Sofía Reyes, Maluma, Camilo, Carlos Vives, David Bisbal, Myke Towers, Nicky jam, Ozuna, Floor 21, José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, Ana Bárbara, MS Band of Sergio Lizárraga, Juanes, Manuel Turizo, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Wisin, Yandel, Ziggy Marley, among other stars that will shine this Thursday, April 15 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, United States.

The Mexican Alejandro Fernández and the Brazilian Anitta had prepared their respective repertoires for the great night of the Latin AMAs; however, they will have to be absent as they both tested positive for coronavirus.

When are the 2021 Latin American Music Awards?

After putting a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 AMAs awards will be fully broadcast LIVE this Thursday, April 15, with the presentation of the Mexican actress Jacqueline bracamontes.

The ceremony will pay tribute to the most influential and iconic Latin artists of today, as voted by fans, as is the tradition at the American Music Awards.

What time is the Latin American Music Awards 2021?

The three-hour musical special will begin at 7:00 p.m. m (Peru time) with Latin AMAs red carpet, followed at 8:00 pm by the awards ceremony.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Latin American Music Awards 2021: transmission channel

The 6th Annual Latin American Music Awards 2021 will be broadcast LIVE for the signal of the US network Telemundo and Telemundo Internacional for all of Latin America. In Peru, the channels according to the operator are Movistar (channel 318 and channel 381) and Claro TV (60 and channel 112).

Where to watch the 2021 Latin American Music Awards LIVE ONLINE?

You will be able to see all the presentations of your favorite artists LIVE ONLINE through the Telemundo mobile application. You can download the app for cell phones, computers and Smart TVs in the Play Store and the App Store. You can also follow all the details on social media and join the conversation using #LatinAMAs.

Where to see the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards 2021?

The prelude to the Latin American Music Awards will also be broadcast through the Telemundo signal and will begin one hour before the ceremony. Check here the time of your country.

Peru: 6.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Brazil: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 pm

Panama: 6.00 pm

Chile: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 7.00 pm

Argentina: 8.00 pm

Where will the 2021 Latin American Music Awards take place?

The Latin Music Party will be held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Latin American Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Sech

Christian nodal

Daddy yankee

Armed Link

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Armed Link

The Two Carnales

Myke Towers

Natanel Cano

Rauw Alexander

Single of the year

Bad Bunny – “I dog alone”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”

Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad boys for life)”

Album of the year

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

J Balvin – Colors

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Natanael Cano – Corrido lying down

Favorite female artist

Anitta

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Favorite Male Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Christian nodal

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Favorite duo or group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

Jowell & Randy

Reik

Favorite pop artist

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Shakira

Favorite pop album

Camilo – For the first time

Kali Uchis – Fearless (Of love and other demons)

Pedro Capó – Munay

Reik – Now

Favorite pop song

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna + J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

Camilo – “Favorite”

Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes”

Ricky Martin – “Sharks”

Shakira & Anuel AA – “I like it”

Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

Carin leon

Christian nodal

Ghost

Junior H

Lenin Ramirez

Nathanael Cano

Favorite Duo or Group – Mexican Regional

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The blue Angels

The two carnal

Favorite Album – Regional Mexican

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Armed Link – Your deadly poison

Junior H – Trapped in a dream

Natanael Cano – Corrido lying down

Favorite Song – Regional Mexican

Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “We are not in that”

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg – “Qué maldición”

Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”

The Two Carnales – “The Envious One”

Natanael Cano – “Lying Love”

Favorite Urban Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Urban Favorite Album

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Those who were not going to leave

J Balvin – Colors

Urban favorite song

Bad Bunny – “I dog alone”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad boys for life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Favorite Tropical Artist

Marc Anthony

Prince royce

Romeo Santos

Silvestre Dangond

Tropical Favorite Album

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana

Gloria Estefan – Brazil305

Prince Royce – Alter Ego

Tropical favorite song

Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos – “Our love”

Carlos Vives – “Don’t go”

Kyen? It? – “Celia’s carnival: a tribute”

Prince Royce – “Innocent Face”

Víctor Manuelle & Wisin – “Boogaloo supreme”

Favorite crossover artist

black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Snoop dogg

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the year

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad boys for life)”

Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes”

Social Artist of the Year

Anitta

Bad bunny

Cardi B

Daddy yankee

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Lali

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Favorite video

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”

Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar – “Tell me how you want”

David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood – “Tears of gold”

Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia – “Del mar”

Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”

Selena Gomez – “Once upon a time”

Favorite virtual concert

Alejandro Sanz y Juanes – “#LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa”

Carlos Vives – “#NoTeVayasDeTuCasa”

Juan Luis Guerra – “Privé”

Juanes & Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra – “Virtual Symphonic Concert – #VolverteAVer”

Marco Antonio Solís – “Serenade to the most charming mothers”

Ozuna – “#Latinosunidos”

Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar – “Mexican to the bone”

RBD – “To be or to seem 2020”

Sebastián Yatra – “SOSFest”

Yandel – “Goodbye 2020”.

Latin AMAs Awards, latest news:

