Latin America does not want to be just a mine that produces raw materials for the rest of the world or its natural reserve. Neither for the European Union. The leaders of the region have made very clear their intention to strengthen ties between the two continents and highlighted the “common values” of both areas at the EU and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit that began this Monday in Brussels. But they have also claimed a fair relationship. “We need an association that puts an end to the international division of labor that condemns Latin America and the Caribbean to supply raw materials and poorly paid and discriminated labor,” Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil, launched on Monday. the largest country present at the meeting and the greatest political reference in the area.

The intention to strengthen ties and revitalize relations after eight years of almost paralysis has focused the first of the two days of the summit, with a majority participation of leaders from the EU (25 of 27) and Celac (23 of 33). However, this movement could be slowed down due to the divergences about the degree of condemnation of Russia for the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, mainly due to Nicaragua’s blocking of any mention of the UN statement that condemns it in the harshest terms. to Russia and demands its full withdrawal from Ukraine. The diversity and lack of structure of Celac also complicate the consensus. The risk is that the summit ends without a final declaration. The war launched more than 500 days ago by Moscow was not a matter for the meeting, but it is flying over it.

The EU is the main source of foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to data from community institutions. And it exceeds what European companies have been investing in China, India, Japan and Russia combined. But lose space. Now, Europe is turning its eyes to the region after years of near indifference, with a war on the European continent with global effects that has shown many of the Twenty-seven – not just Spain and Portugal, with traditional ties to the region – the importance of Latin America and the Caribbean.

But the Union has to show its cards and play them well. Mainly, by explaining why their investments and projects provide added value in a continent rich in natural resources —home to the so-called lithium triangle, Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, considered by many to be the new El Dorado— which has many other States that aspire to strengthen the relationship “A partnership requires that all parties benefit; if that is not fulfilled, it is not an association ”, warned the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, in his intervention in the plenary session of the summit, the seventh of its kind since 1999.

This is a very political summit. The window of opportunity, with the Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU and the personal commitment of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, was now. “We have been working on this summit for more than a year,” admitted Sánchez, who has been absent from the gala dinner to attend a rally in Huesca, although he will quickly return to Brussels for the sessions on Tuesday. Trade, investment or the strengthening of diplomatic relations, with the EU proposal to create a representative body with the region that makes contacts with an organization that has hardly any structures easier, are the main objectives. The idea is that the next summit will be in 2025 in Colombia.

Bilateral agreements

During this first session, the EU has signed bilateral agreements with Argentina (energy cooperation), Honduras (to deepen bilateral relations) or Ecuador (political dialogue and cooperation). The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has taken advantage of the visit to Brussels to meet bilaterally with the leaders of Austria, Finland and Denmark. In his public statements, the Chilean leader has also maintained the line of Fernández and Lula by requesting that “a higher level of agreement be promoted in all dimensions, not only commercial and economic, but also political and social.”

From Europe, the tone was different. They are aware of the vacuum they have left in the last eight years in the region and the rise of China. The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, has explicitly admitted that the EU “has not paid enough attention to Latin America”. A little more metaphorical has been the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen: “This is a new beginning of an old friendship.” For his part, Pedro Sánchez, has sought that this “absence” not be repeated by proposing that this summit be left with “consultation mechanisms”. “What has happened in these eight years makes no sense,” he stressed.

But if something has flown over the official speeches, it has been the lack of ratification of Mercosur and the European environmental demands to definitively close an agreement whose political commitment was already reached in 2019. “We want a fair trade relationship,” Lula warned. “The defense of environmental values ​​cannot be an excuse for protectionism”, he continued in clear reference to France or Austria, two of the countries with the most conditions to sign the pact. The same thing that Fernández has pointed out: “We are oxygen suppliers. Environmental creditors”.

“We have been arrogant as Europeans,” admitted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, noting that the EU called for help to isolate Russia, but did not respond to the same extent to the concerns of its Latin American partners.

