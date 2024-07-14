The condemnations following the armed attack against former US President Donald Trump, from which he emerged unscathed, have been unanimous in Latin America across the ideological spectrum, although each has recounted the incident in their own way. Some have simply rejected the act of violence outright, others claimed to pray for him and in the case of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, for example, he took the opportunity to criticise the “desperate” left, when the authorship of the crime or its instigator or what motivations inspired him to pull the trigger were still not known for certain.

From social media, as they express themselves today from condolences to congratulations, dozens of state messages arrived as soon as news of the attack in the American time zone was reported. “In any case, we condemn what happened to former President Donald Trump. Violence is irrational and inhumane,” he tweeted. the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, echoed his words in the same way. The Mexican foreign minister, Alicia Bárcena, and the former foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, now appointed as Secretary of Economy in the future Government, did the same.

Milei, who shares Trump’s political criteria, said on X: “All my support and solidarity to President and candidate Donald Trump, victim of a COWARDLY assassination attempt that put his life and the lives of hundreds of people at risk. The desperation of the international left is not surprising, as it sees its nefarious ideology expire today, and is willing to destabilize democracies and promote violence to cling to power. Panicked to lose at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda. I hope for President Trump’s prompt recovery and that the elections in the United States are held in a fair, peaceful and democratic manner.”

Chilean Gabriel Boric also condemned what happened: “Violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our common life. We must all reject it. From Chile, I express our unqualified condemnation of what happened today in the United States. We hope for the prompt recovery of former President Donald Trump, that the facts be clarified and that justice be done.” Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren wished Trump a prompt recovery and a “safe and democratic” electoral process in the United States.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has expressed a similar tone. “The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable,” he posted on his official X account, formerly Twitter, in a message that he left pinned at the top of his profile. The ultra-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who has always shown great sympathy for Trump, has also extended his solidarity with “the greatest world leader of the moment,” according to his own words on the social network. “We hope for his speedy recovery. See you at the inauguration,” he concluded, referring to the result of the November presidential elections, which he considers won by the Republican leader.

Colombia has chosen to issue an official statement published from the Foreign Ministry’s account, in which they have “strongly condemned” the episode. “As a country that has suffered violence, we reaffirm that this has no place in the political and electoral debate. This regrettable event was an attack on democracy,” they have expressed before expressing their solidarity with the North American country “in this difficult moment.” Peru has also published a government statement of “strong condemnation” of the attack and expressed condolences for “the fatal victim” as well as “solidarity with the families of those affected and the American people.” In the attack, one person who was attending the rally was killed and another was injured; the shooter was shot down, according to the authorities.

Bolivian President Luis Arce said that “the profound ideological and political differences” that separate him from Trump were no obstacle to condemning the attack. “Violence, wherever it comes from, must always be rejected by everyone.” And the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, stated in her condemnation that “violence generates more violence.” “I regret what is happening in the electoral process in the United States.” The Cuban president, for his part, considered the episode an effect of the arms trade. “As victims of attacks and terrorism for 65 years, Cuba ratifies its historical position of condemning all forms of violence,” Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed: “The arms business and the escalation of political violence in the United States lead to incidents such as the one that took place this Saturday in that country.”

The US election process has triggered dozens of political reactions. Democrats came out in large numbers to condemn the attack on the former president, echoing the violence that has taken place in that country to resolve political situations. “I am horrified by what happened at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” said Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democrats in the Senate. “The United States is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” said Hakeem Jeffries of New York, leader in the House of Representatives. In the minds of many of them were the president’s bravado, often bordering on violence or instigating it, for example, in the assault on the Capitol.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo showing his father with his fist raised and his face covered in blood, as he emerged from the attack: “He will never stop fighting to save America.” And Tesla owner and founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who is very close to the former president and his ideological theses, said: “I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery.”

