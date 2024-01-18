Through the corridor that runs between Latin America and Spain, more euros circulate every year. In 2022, 74,677 million dollars (about 68,000 million euros) of foreign direct investment from Latin America arrived in the latter country, the highest figure since records have been recorded. This positions the region as the fourth largest investor in Spain, only behind France, the United States and the United Kingdom—in that order. And it also represents an increase of 80% compared to the 2021 figures, which is explained by the disbursement of some investments that had been stagnant due to the pandemic. This is how the study breaks it down The new Ibero-American multinationalspresented this Thursday by the Alliance for Ibero-America Business Council (CEAPI)

The companies that have landed in Spain specialize in a variety of sectors and reflect the strength and diversity of the Latin American market, which went through a technological awakening after the shock of the pandemic and whose wealth in natural resources has recently attracted the attention of China and Europe. The arrival of food, beverage, banking, construction, environment and transportation companies stands out. In total, there are more than 600 companies in the country that employ nearly 32,000 people, according to data from the Ibero-American General Secretariat. Mexico is the one that has the lead by far, since it accounts for 58.9% of the investments; followed by Argentina, with 15.5%; and Venezuela with 8%.

Spain, in addition, has become the great port for Latin companies to reach the European market—where 447 million consumers expect—“and thus access others that will have a great journey in the coming years, such as the north of Africa”, highlighted José Luis Bonet, president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, during the presentation of the report in Madrid. Bonet has also highlighted the strengths of what the study calls multilatinas (multinationals of Latin American origin), such as access to natural resources, sustainable supply sources and clean energy. To these virtues, he adds two others: that a large part of the companies already lead the markets of origin and that they are being led by young leaders who know the market where they operate very well.

Ramón Casilda, lead author of the CEAPI study, highlights that Latin America is going through “a revolution in services fintech [tecnología financiera] without precedents”. The number of these platforms has grown by 112% since 2018 to a total of 2,482 solutions of this type in 2021, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. The absence of financial services not covered by the most traditional banking firms and an increase in demand caused by the pandemic have driven the growth of this specific sector on the continent, with firms such as the Colombian Rappi, the Argentine Mercadolibre or the Mexican Kavak .

Currently, 88% of companies with Latin American origin have their headquarters in South America and Mexico; and 7% are distributed between the United States and Canada. The expansion in the interior of the continent has left cases of great global significance, such as the merger of the airlines LAN Chile and Tam Brasil to give rise to LATAM, which is among the 10 most important airline companies in the world. The multilatinas They have also headed to other parts of the globe and are located directly or indirectly in 114 developed and emerging countries, according to the study.

Spanish investments in the region

The capital that moves in the opposite direction also does so at a good pace. Spain has become the first European investor in Latin America. It has a presence in 11 of the 19 countries in the region and although the bulk of the capital is located in Mexico and Brazil, in recent years there has been significant progress in Colombia and Argentina. The Institute of Economic Studies highlights that investments are concentrated in the services branch, with special prevalence in the financial sector (29.2%), telecommunications (10.2%), energy (8.4%) and extraction oil and natural gas (7.7%). It is estimated that in 2023 the total investment from Spain to the region will exceed 153 billion euros, according to the same source.

However, concerns, the report notes, remain several. Legal security is positioned as the main factor to consider when investing, as well as the lack of infrastructure or political instability. The x-ray also reveals that the United States and the European Union remain the main investors in Latin America. Calculations from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC, linked to the United Nations) estimate that the North American country increased its investments by 46% compared to 2021, while resources from the EU grew by 20%.

Currently, “multinationals themselves are promoting integration processes more than multilateral organizations,” Casilda stressed during the presentation of the report. There are important social benefits such as the exchange of talent or the strengthening of cultural ties, which are of specific importance, at a time “in which China has managed to establish a very important position in Latin America,” she argues. In recent years, “Europe has fallen a little behind and as long as it is able to organize its development together with Latin America, it is guaranteed an unmissable opportunity.”

