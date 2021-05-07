Salvadoran populist Nayib Bukele is already an international figure. He achieved that long-awaited recognition with a measure that the autocratic projects that multiply in the region brazenly envy. In one hit He beheaded the Supreme Court, the alternate judges and the country’s attorney general. There were no charges against the magistrates. He simply ran and replaced them, without prior trial, accusation or constitutional care, all in just a few hours on last Saturday.

El Salvador is the most dramatic and painfully picturesque case of the involution and suicide experienced by democracy in the region, where the vote not in favor of what is coming but against what was, governs the behavior of annoyed and frustrated electorates, mistreated by the abuses of politics, corruption and disappointment.

The portion that can be capitalized on Bukele’s adventures is that it allows us to observe the limits and the quadrant within which the new US administration intends to operate with respect to the region. Joe Biden, has told him insistently, seeks to regain North American leadership, and for that overreacts respect for the limits of the system. In this framework, the promotion of democracy and the fight against corruption, as well as the defense of human rights, in the clear case of Venezuela and the environment, which with Donald Trump were degraded, take on a new energy. Also against Salvadoran follies.

This panorama is interesting for those who believe that the Democratic president, a man with a historical affinity with markets and a former senator from Delaware, a mini tax haven in the United States that has more companies than inhabitants, has taken a pill of the fashionable populist progressivism on the borders of imperfect democracies. That confusion very widespread in Argentina, is born from a misreading of his recent hundred-day speech, in which he confirmed his electoral announcements of an increase in taxes on large fortunes and the boost to local production.

Nayib Bukele, the authoritarian advance. Photo DPA

The crisis is not urgent. This year, the US recovers everything lost due to the economic disaster associated with the pandemic and doubles it. The focus of these measures it is the competition with China that disputes the global hegemony. Its focus is to reduce economic interdependence with the Asian giant and promote technological development to avoid losing the race in the central area of ​​future power. That parameter also applies to the rather symbolic but resounding decision of the White House to support the release of patents for covid vaccines, a diplomatic battlefield in which Beijing and Moscow won large sections in the global south.

It is with that record of remaking the United States that Washington did not let the Bukele case pass. Vice President Kamala Harris, responsible for Central America, warned anyone who wants to hear last Tuesday that the independence of justice is fundamental for democracy. And that action should be taken if that principle is violated. That notice exceeds the Salvadoran case. Biden’s Chancellor Antony Blinken, in the same forum that Harris spoke, remarked that it is not acceptable involve political issues to advance justice. Corruption is part of those personal issues. What part of these texts are not reading the governments that praise Biden as if he were their own army?

Bukele, who was an ally and admirer of Trump, has governed El Salvador since 2019 and has just won the parliamentary elections by a wide margin. With the notion that the vote validates everything, the first movement of its brand new legislative squad ignored the institutional norms achieved after a decade of civil war thirty years ago and in an express process demolished the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court and expelled the attorney general, all figures who, as the Salvadoran journalist Oscar Martínez points out in The New York Times, “Have been vital in stopping Bukele’s repeated attempts to govern without respecting democratic rules.”

“Without the consultations required by the Constitution, a list of substitutes related to Bukelism was read and approved. I dined (on Saturday) in an imperfect republic. I had breakfast (on Sunday) in a looming dictatorship “He adds in an unavoidable text that it is in itself a response to the institutional framework of his country. One piece of information is enough to understand the reasons for this onslaught. The autocratic leader of El Salvador claims to have reduced the crime of organized gangs such as maras, an account of the support that his society gives him. But the dismissed attorney general was investigating clandestine negotiations with those mafias so that the murders stop in exchange for it is not known exactly what perks.

The small Central American country has been governed for the last thirty years by two parties, the right-wing Arena and the pseudo-left Farabundo Martí Front. In those three decades, similar quotas of corruption were left behind. This column, which a few months ago stopped in the drama of that region, recalled the drift of some of its leaders: the presidents Francisco Flores and Elías Antonio Saca, from Arena, or Mauricio Funes from Farabundo Martí.

US Vice President Kamala Harris. Warning to the region about limits. AFP photo

Flores passed away in 2016 before facing trial for the diversion of $ 15 million in Taiwanese donations. Saca has been in prison since 2018 after confessing the embezzlement of more than 300 million dollars from the state budget. Funes is asylum in Nicaragua accused in his country of embezzling more than 351 million dollars from the public purse. Bukele was mounted in that endogamous deformation, repudiating politics, calling for everyone to leave and waving the anti-corruption flag to become a king, owner of the country, without counterweights or controls. A little Russia, where as in Putin’s homeland, it has just been forbidden to judge officials, the ideal of the so-called Latin American progressiveness. The control of the press is in the same menu.

The Salvadoran autocrat is a classic but not the only one of the vote against. The case of Peru is another extraordinary example of this drift. After the fall of one president after another, with several of them imprisoned, escaped and one committed suicide, all due to corruption, the last elections exhibited an oceanic disinterest of the people to vote. The result of this anarchy has left a nationalist hard-left leader, Pedro Castillo, a Maoist Marxist with a controversial past and close ties to the bloody Shining Path terrorist group, on the threshold of power.

A medievalist, moreover, opposed to the modernization of the family, respect for gender diversity or abortion and who reduces the solution of Peruvian evils to the nationalization of mining, gas and oil and to strike down the balance system of powers. On the other side, with fewer possibilities, was Keiko Fujimori, prosecuted in multiple cases related to Odebrecht bribes, and that he managed to get to the ballot by claiming the worst of the authoritarianism and despotism of his father, former president Alberto Fujimori, author in 1992 of the self-coup that bears his surname, the most brutal against Peruvian democracy.

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, ahead in the polls for the second round. AFP photo

Despite these antecedents, the system persists in stumbling over the same stone. The current crisis in Colombia is another eloquent window. It is difficult to find a history of a heap of similar errors, unaware that they will have consequences. In the midst of overwhelming poverty that involves almost half of the population (43.5%) and that worsened with the pandemic, the government of Iván Duque lowered a plan to increase taxes and privatize health that unloads the weight of the crisis on the entire population but it protects the more affluent sectors.

It seems like a dark tale of Latin American magical realism but it is the current reality of Colombia that he bleeds to death in a wave of protests put down with a real bullet by the police and, lately, by the army. Duque’s administration has become an extraordinary example of this political mediocrity alien to the teachings of history.

Supposedly intended to provide a fixed income equivalent to between $ 20 and $ 150 for families during the pandemic, the proposal called the Sustainable Solidarity Law introduced a regressive sales tax of 19% that includes food and essential services. And he added another tax on salaries, even the smallest ones. With this device, Duque seeks to raise some US $ 6,300 million dollars to face the economic crisis in his country, very affected by the covid.

Protest and repression marches in Colombia. AFP photo

Last September, this social background aroused a violent protest after the murder by the police of the young lawyer Javier Ordóñez. But the biggest peak occurred in November 2019 with a barrage of demonstrations for high unemployment and economic suffocation at the base of the social pyramid. In that year similar protests were ignited that had Chile as one of the main stages. Also in Ecuador and Bolivia. Only the pandemic momentarily stopped this new wave of outrage.

Cornered by the protests, Duque suspended his plan of adjustment and surrendered the head of the Minister of Finance. Too late, the tension was not relieved and now the demands extend to the entire range of social demands. Next year there are elections in Colombia and this disruptive climate strengthens Gustavo Petro, a controversial social democrat and longtime friend of Hugo Chávez although he always clarifies that this admiration does not “necessarily mean communion politically and economically.”

Petro, whom the more ideological left sees as an opportunist and the right, always dramatic, as a cataclysm, is ahead in the polls. Effect there also, possibly, of the phenomenon of the vote against that spreads like another pandemic not only in the region. This repudiation against the betrayal of politics, the lacerating absence of the State, the obvious and cynically denied corruption, is the fuel of authoritarianism and the hemlock of democracy. The ineffable Bukele has reason to smile, he is not alone.

