The Latin American far right has a date this weekend in Brazil. The tourist city of Balneario Camboriú will host the region’s leading exponents, starting with the host, Jair Bolsonaro, and his offspring. Also present will be the Chilean José Kast, the Mexican Eduardo Verástegui or the architect of Nayib Bukele’s hardline policy, the Minister of Justice and Public Security of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro. But one name stands out above all the others, that of the Argentine president Javier Milei on his first visit to Brazil.

The meeting of all these stars of the conservative constellation is explained by the fact that it is the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the event that in recent years has become the main platform for meetings of the global far right. Dozens of Bolsonarist parliamentarians, with their top representatives as main guests, also make up the line-up of this peculiar political festival full of conferences but at the same time surrounded by secrecy for the uninitiated. Tickets, which were sold at around 200 reais (36 dollars), are sold out.

The main attraction is, without a doubt, Milei’s presence. The Argentine leader decided not to attend the Mercosur summit in Paraguay on Monday, citing an “overloaded agenda,” but he will reserve Sunday to take a dip in the crowds with his fans on Brazilian soil. His first visit to the neighboring country comes amid growing tension with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with whom he does not plan to meet. This week, Milei was preparing the ground for his visit to Brazil in his own way: in a post about the attempted coup in Bolivia he attacked a “perfect idiot dinosaur,” which many interpreted as an allusion to Lula, whom he did name directly, calling him corrupt and communist. The Brazilian government did not respond, although days before, Lula had hinted that he had thrown in the towel in his attempts to normalize relations with Argentina. “I did not speak with the president of Argentina because I think he has to apologize to me and to Brazil. He said a lot of nonsense, I just want him to apologize,” he said in an interview. Milei not only did not apologize, but responded with more attacks.

Asked about the snub to Lula on his first trip to Brazil (as he did with Pedro Sánchez in Spain), the spokesman for the Casa Rosada, Manuel Adorni, said that Milei’s priority is other meetings, such as those he will hold with businessmen and with the governor of the state of Santa Catarina. Here he will play at home. This prosperous region in southern Brazil is one of the bastions of Bolsonarism. In the 2022 elections, Bolsonaro swept the board with 70% of the votes.

Milei is expected to arrive on Saturday night to participate in a gala dinner with the Bolsonaros and on Sunday to give one of his heated speeches to the public. Being in Brazil before an audience of excited supporters, it remains to be seen whether Milei will mention the issue of the Bolsonaristas involved in the attempted coup in Brasilia and who took refuge in Argentina to escape justice. Although the issue has the potential to generate a diplomatic conflict that would further aggravate the relationship between the two countries, for the moment it is being addressed within institutional channels. Brazil asked Argentina for the list of fugitives and the Milei government quickly provided it.

On the domestic front, the conservative summit, promoted by one of the sons of the former Brazilian president, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, will also serve to welcome another member of the family clan into politics. Renan Bolsonaro, 26, will present his candidacy for councilor of Balneario Camboriú in the municipal elections that Brazil holds in October. And the great meeting of the Brazilian and Latin American extreme right also comes in a marked pre-election climate, not only because of the winds that blow in favor in France or the United States. In a few months, the elections for the Brazilian mayoralties will serve to measure the pulse of Bolsonarism two years after the narrow defeat against Lula. Another of the star guests will be the governor of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, who, given that Bolsonaro is currently disqualified by the courts, is the one with all the tickets to replace him in the presidential elections of 2026.

