When the suicide driver blew up the truck, the Peruvian Vladimir Florez also jumped into the air. Along with other Latin Americans, he had come to Afghanistan to work in private security, but that morning he ended up fighting the Taliban as a ‘soldier’.

It is September 13, 2013 and Flórez, then 32 years old, is in one of the watchtowers of the United States consulate in the Afghan city of Herat (northwest). In the other positions there are ex-military and ex-police officers from Colombia and El Salvador.

The vehicle, he remembers, moved quickly with the lights on towards the entrance of the diplomatic headquarters, when boom!

“It makes me fly, I fall to the ground. I react like two minutes. When I get up I see that everything was burning, people were screaming”recalls Flórez, who worked for one of the municipal security forces in Lima before joining a multinational surveillance company.

The suicide attack, which killed eight Afghans, was recorded on video. After the explosion, Flórez faced gunfire for two hours with the Taliban until the arrival of US troops.

“They never gave me a single (additional) dollar for having saved the Americans,” he claims in a video call with AFP.

Without suspecting it, Latin Americans fought for the United States “without any protection or adequate weapons,” and “at a total disadvantage against a much better-armed enemy,” says Colombian Francisco Landinez.

Retired soldier Landinez heads the Oppressed Veterans Foundation in Miami. The organization wants contractors who fought in Afghanistan to receive the same treatment as retired veterans, including US residency.

A study by Brown University estimates that between 2011 and 2021, 3,917 contractors died in Afghan territory, “most of them citizens of other countries,” although “many of these deaths have not been reported.”

The State Department declined to discuss the foundation’s aspirations.

Nightmares

Jorge Estévez* keeps several military emblems, one of them of Santa Muerte on a black background with the legend ‘Afghanistan 2013’. A retired former army sergeant, this Colombian traveled to that country to work as a private guard for $1,400 a month.

A US Army recruit earns a salary between 1,600 and 8,700 dollars per month, according to official data.

Estevez, who retains photographs showing him with an M4 assault rifle, patrolled Kabul, Mazar and Herat.

He returned to his country in 2015 and today he is staying with his family in Bogotá, where he is dealing with the traumas of five years in the war. He has no social life, suffers from frequent nightmares and lives on medication due to post-traumatic stress.

“Today we are anonymous, forgotten, we were used,” he grumbles.

Colombian mercenaries are implicated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Three of them died and 19 are in prison, one in the United States.

The contractors refuse to be called mercenaries. They say they are contractors, a legal industry “that moves around the world,” especially “in countries (…) with critical security situations,” explains Colonel John Marulanda, president of the Colombian Association of Retired Forces Officers. Military.

Colombians, adds Marulanda, are “coveted” for being “cheap” and “effective,” but above all for their experience of more than half a century in the anti-guerrilla struggle.

A security source in Iraq, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained to AFP that Latin American contractors often operate as “static guards.” Most of them perform smaller security functions than the much better paid British, American, French and Slavs.

‘front line’

Fredy* first fought rebels in Colombia before fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan and Al Qaeda in Iraq.

“I never went with the mentality of going to fight on the front line, I went with the thought of protecting as security men, protecting facilities,” says this 49-year-old man who covers his face out of fear of not being hired again.

He wears a shirt with the American flag on the chest and a legend in English: ‘We wonder if you really care or if you just forgot about us’.

Contractors have stood outside US embassies in Bogota, Lima, Miami and Washington with photos of their operations and written acknowledgments from the State Department. We were “cannon fodder” for US forces, says Landinez.

The ex-military keep copies of their contracts with International Development Solutions, a security company that according to Foreign Policy magazine is a “subsidiary” of the companies heirs to Blackwater, a firm dissolved in 2009 after arms trafficking scandals.

With pensions of $350 a month in Colombia, ex-soldiers are easy to seduce. About 10,000 withdraw each year, they are an “uncontrollable” force abandoned to their fate, explains Colonel Marulanda.

In 2018, the UN was already advocating for more effective regulation of “private military and security companies through an international legal framework.” The United States recognized the sacrifice of the Afghans in the attack on the consulate in 2013, but neglected to mention the Latin Americans who fought as soldiers that day.

* Names changed at the request of the sources.

David Salazar

– AFP

