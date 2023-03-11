The dictators of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, congratulated this Friday (10) the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, who was reappointed to an unprecedented third term in a protocol ceremony in Beijing.

In a telegram, the entirety of which was published on the Kremlin website, Putin, who has strengthened commercial ties with China after the sanctions he suffered from the West for the war in Ukraine and who could receive military aid from Beijing (as the United States warned), presented “Sincere congratulations”.

“I am confident that, acting together, we will ensure the fruitful growth of cooperation between Russia and China in a wide range of areas. We will continue to coordinate joint work on the most important issues on the regional and international agenda,” said the Russian president.

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter that Xi’s reappointment for a third term is “an expression of the people’s confidence in his valuable contributions to the cause of socialism”.

“We are honored to count on your warm friendship and that of the Chinese people, party and government,” said Díaz-Canel.

This Friday, the plenary of the National People’s Assembly (ANP) ratified the permanence in power of Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China.

This comes after the parliamentary body passed a constitutional amendment in 2018 that removed the limit of two consecutive five-year terms for Chinese presidents.

This Friday, all 2,952 deputies present at the Assembly, in which any opposition to the proposals presented is highly unusual, approved Xi’s continuation as head of state.

Venezuela and Nicaragua

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro also took to Twitter to congratulate Xi Jinping.

“Congratulations to President Xi Jinping […]. Friend of Venezuela and a leader with whom we will continue along the paths of building a new humanity with a common destiny, cooperation and well-being”, wrote the chavista.

In Nicaragua, dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, sent messages expressing “admiration, respect and affection” for Xi.

“We congratulate him, convinced that his leadership at the head of the great People’s Republic of China is and will be fundamental in the necessary fights and in the indispensable victories”, wrote Ortega and Murillo.