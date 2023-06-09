Canada is opening the door of entry to citizens of 13 countries who, as of this week, no longer need a visa to travel to the North American country.

Of course, as long as a series of conditions are met.

Among the new beneficiary countries are four Latin Americans –Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama and Uruguay- that they will be able to spend up to six months in Canadian territory either for tourism, to visit friends and relatives or to do business.

The measure is only valid for people who arriving in the country by air, have held a Canadian visa within the last 10 years, or hold a valid US nonimmigrant visa.

If they meet these conditions, they may apply for an electronic travel authorization (eTA) instead of a visa.

People who are not eligible for an eTA or who travel to Canada by means other than air (for example, by car, bus, train and ship, including cruise ships) will still need a visitor visa.

Canada’s objective with this measure is to boost the growth of the Canadian economy by facilitating more international travel, tourism and business, as well as strengthening Canada’s relations with these countries.

Until this week Chile and Mexico were the only Latin American countries exempt from visas to enter Canada.

