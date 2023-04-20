A young woman writes the phrase “Escazú now”, during a protest in front of the Palace of Justice of Peru, in Lima. Photoholica Press (Getty Images)

Latin America and the Caribbean continues to be the most dangerous region in the world for environmental defenders. In the last decade, according to the Global Witness organization, 68% of the murders of environmentalists reported worldwide occurred in our region. In 2021 alone, for example, three quarters of the 200 environmental leaders assassinated globally were Latin American. Stopping this violence is part of the heart of the Escazú Agreement, a treaty signed by 24 Latin American and Caribbean countries, and which, between April 19 and 21, will hold its second meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP2) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Escazú is a regional agreement that seeks that development, infrastructure and extractivism projects, among others, have a social and environmental balance. This is based on three pillars: access to environmental information, environmental participation and environmental justice, in addition to having a series of articles that emphasize the protection of leaders and defenders of the environment. “It is the only environmental rights agreement with this approach,” says Aida Gamboa, from the Peruvian organization Derecho, Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (DAR). “And despite the fact that there are some countries that already have regulations in this regard, Escazú implies a standard at the regional level,” she adds.

Although it is a young agreement, which just entered into force on April 22, 2021 and which brings the parties together for only the second time, what will be discussed these three days is key. As Gamboa explains, during COP2 in Escazú, the candidates for the Committee to Support Application and Compliance will begin to be elected, which, in short, is a group of people who should help the countries that ratified the Escazú Treaty to understand and support how to implement it locally.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric signs the Escazú Agreement, on March 18, 2022, in Santiago. Makro Agency (Getty Images)

In addition, explains Vanessa Torres from Environment and Society of Colombia, these days an essential issue will also be cooked: to start discussing an action plan for environmental defenders that should have a first draft before COP3 takes place, in a year. “From the civil society organizations we are demanding that this action plan have face-to-face consultation scenarios with the same environmental defenders, with the participation of the same leaders,” she points out.

But, paradoxically, in this discussion about a treaty that talks about participation and access to information, civil society begins to denounce that there are many barriers to participation. “A limit was set that only two people per organization can enter the COP2 spaces,” says Gamboa. “Which is very limiting, because we also work with indigenous organizations that need that space,” she recalls.

Torres also points out that the dissemination process for COP2 has been very limited and that, indeed, although people can follow the discussion through YouTube, few can enter the sessions as active voices. “It’s just that coming to COP2 implies costs and dynamics that are sometimes complex for indigenous and Afro communities, which means that this discussion is not being broad.” In fact, on the morning of April 19, the Escazú Now Regional Network, which brings together various civil society organizations that have been following and supporting the process since its inception, held a press conference to warn about access barriers to the spaces where the Agreement is discussed.

About the Escazú Agreement

Currently, and despite the fact that Escazú was signed by 24 countries, only 15 have ratified it. The countries that have not done so are Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Paraguay, Peru, and the Dominican Republic. In some countries Escazú has come up with a lot of debate. Chile, for example, even refused to sign it during the government of former President Sebastián Piñera, but once Boric came to power it was ratified almost immediately and the country even hosted the first COP1 in Escazú last year.

In Colombia, the bill to ratify Escazú was delayed for two years in Congress during the government of Iván Duque, but it was approved to be ratified promptly with the arrival of the Petro government. On the other hand, in Costa Rica, the country where the Agreement to be carried out in the city of Escazú was signed, both the Minister of the Environment, Franz Tattenbach, and the President, Rodrigo Chaves, have rejected the Agreement.