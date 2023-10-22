The leaders attending the Palenque Summit: Miguel Díaz-Canel, Xiomara Castro, Ariel Henry, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro. Presidency of Mexico

A group of 12 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean have formed a regional bloc in search of structural solutions to the migration phenomenon. Summoned by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, four heads of state, vice presidents and foreign ministers have signed a joint agreement that lists regional commitments. The pact notes that the "unilateral coercive measures" imposed against countries in the region—particularly Venezuela and Cuba by the United States—contribute largely to instigating migration. The signatory countries have called against these economic sanctions "as they are contrary to international law and have serious repercussions beyond the target countries." The statement specifically calls on the governments of Cuba and the United States to "maintain a comprehensive dialogue on their bilateral relations in the shortest possible time."

Convened by Mexico, the agreement has been signed by the governments of Belize, Colombia, Cuba, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Panama and Venezuela. The joint document, signed in Palenque, in the State of Chiapas (Mexico’s border with Central America), also proposes that countries can renegotiate their debts with financial entities to have resources available that can be directed to investment. “Propose coordinated efforts to rethink the international financial architecture of sovereign debt in order to allow countries, particularly middle-income ones, to achieve higher levels of development, close social gaps and reduce the intention to migrate,” he points out.

The statement also establishes the commitment to promote interregional trade, eliminating tariffs between countries; combat transnational organized crime and human trafficking, promoting security cooperation; that priority protection be provided to women and children on transit routes; that regular migration routes be expanded, with emphasis on labor.

Mexico has offered countries in the region its technical assistance and experience in financing programs such as Sembrando Vida and Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro. Collaboration in oil, gas, electricity and renewable energy is also proposed, and that harmonization of internal standards be promoted to create a Latin American medicines agency.

