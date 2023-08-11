The entrance of Ecopetrol’s Castilla oil platform is seen in Castilla La Nueva, Colombia June 26, 2018. Luisa González (REUTERS)

Large corporations in Latin America have reduced their debt issues in international markets this year, due to high interest rates. A report by the rating company Fitch Ratings shows that companies in the region issued 6.9 billion dollars in debt bonds in international markets in the first half of the year. This represents a 37% drop compared to last year, when they issued $11.1 billion in bonds in the same period. The reduction in the indebtedness of companies limits their expansion and growth plans, limiting economic activity.

The new debt issues by corporations in this first semester are focused on the refinancing of short-term maturities, assured Fitch analysts Juan David Medellín and Diego Díaz, authors of the report. “Political uncertainty remains a relevant issue in the region, with major legislative proposals in Chile and Colombia being delayed and facing backlash, increased threats of government intervention in the Mexican and Colombian energy sectors. In Brazil, the proposal for an ambitious new fiscal rule in Brazil aims to limit real spending growth to 70% of real revenue growth, excluding non-recurring items,” the authors wrote.

“In summary, the combination of a weak business environment, high interest rates and low investor appetite for high-yield bonds may discourage new issuance for the second half of this year,” the analysts forecast. 63% of the bonds that mature in the next few years (between 2023 and 2039) are from companies with “junk” or “speculative” ratings, which is why they pay investors high returns.

The Mexican state company, Petróleos Mexicanos ((Pemex) is the largest issuer, with outstanding bond maturities of $12 billion, followed by Ecopetrol, the Colombian national oil company, with $2 billion. “Fitch believes that the refinancing prospects of Pemex are highly uncertain, given the lack of clear government support.If the company were able to successfully refinance its maturities, high financing costs would affect cash flow,” the analysts wrote.

Added to the risks described by Fitch is the strengthening of the dollar. Since the increase in interest rates by the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, emerging market currencies have depreciated, making dollar-denominated debt even more expensive. The two exceptions to this trend have been the Colombian and Mexican pesos. The latter began a strong appreciation streak from the end of 2021.

In a recent publication, economists from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assure that the strengthening of the dollar translates into lower growth in emerging economies. “We find that the negative spillover effects of US dollar appreciations fall disproportionately on emerging market economies compared to smaller advanced economies,” wrote Fund specialists Rudolfs Bems and Racha Moussa.

“In emerging market economies, a 10% appreciation of the US dollar, linked to global financial market forces, reduces economic output by 1.9% after one year, and this drag persists for two and a half years. ”, says the IMF text. “By contrast, the negative effects in advanced economies are considerably smaller, peaking at 0.6% after one quarter and largely disappearing within a year,” the economists conclude.

