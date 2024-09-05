EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

CAF, the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, is holding its annual conference in Washington on Thursday to analyze major political, economic and social trends in the region. The sessions, which will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), will focus on the critical intersection between development and security, regional stability and transnational organized crime. Subnational approaches to creating safe communities, the fight against gender violence and relations between the United States and Latin America will also be discussed.

Keynote speakers will include the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, the President of the Inter-American Dialogue, Rebecca Bill Chavez, the former President of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, the Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of UN Women, Maria-Noel Vaeza, and the President of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados.

This is the full agenda for the day, which you can follow live on EL PAÍS:

9:00 – 9:15 AM | Introductory remarks to the Conference

Luis Almagro Secretary General, Organization of American States

Rebecca Bill Chavez President and CEO, Inter-American Dialogue

Sergio Diaz-GranadosExecutive President, CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean

9:15-9:30 AM | Keynote speech

Luis AbinaderPresident of the Dominican Republic

9:30-9:55 AM | Session I: Talk with Daniel P. Erikson and Marcela Escobari

Daniel P. Erikson Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, National Security Council

Marcela EscobariSpecial Assistant to the President and Coordinator of the Los Angeles Declaration, National Security Council

10:00-10:40 AM | Session II: The Role of Multilateral Development Banks: Security and Development in the Americas

Christian Asinelli, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Programming, CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean

Ana Maria Ibanez Vice President of Sectors and Knowledge, Inter-American Development Bank

Bill MaloneyChief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean, World Bank Group Caribbean Region, World Bank Group

11:05-11:45 AM | Session III: Subnational approaches to crime and violence

Diana Alarcon Senior Advisor and Coordinator of International Affairs for Claudia Sheinbaum

Chinua Alleyne Mayor of Port of Spain

Eddie BocanegraSenior Director, Heartland Alliance and Senior Advisor to the Deputy Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice

11:50-12:50 PM | Session IV: Transnational Organized Crime in the Western Hemisphere

Frank Abrego Minister of Security of Panama

Ivan Marques Secretary for Multidimensional Security, Organization of American States

Ruben Ramirez Lezcano Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay

Albert RamdinMinister of Foreign Affairs, Suriname

2:15-2:40 PM | Session V: Talk with Carrie Filipetti and Carlos Díaz-Rosillo

Carrie Filipetti former Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Special Representative for Venezuela

Carlos Diaz-RosilloDeputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy, The White House

2:45-3:25 PM | Session VI: Fighting against gender violence

Maria-Noel Vaeza Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, UN Women

Alejandra Mora Mora Executive Secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women, Organization of American States

Margarette May Macaulay Former President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (OAS) Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (OAS)

Eduardo VergaraUndersecretary of Crime Prevention, Republic of Chile

3:30-3:50 PM | Session VII: Talk with Chris Dodd and Laura Chinchilla

Chris Dodd Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas

Laura ChinchillaFormer President of Costa Rica

4:15-4:40 PM | Session VIII: The power of art: A tool for social security and resilience

Mauro Castillo Colombian musician, composer and actor (Encanto)

Carlos Yahanny Valencia Ortiz «Tostao» Musician and Member of ChocQuibTown

Alissa SandersSinger, Cultural Producer, Writer, Photographer and Voice-over Artist

4:40-5:00 PM | Musical presentation