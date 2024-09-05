EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.
CAF, the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, is holding its annual conference in Washington on Thursday to analyze major political, economic and social trends in the region. The sessions, which will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time), will focus on the critical intersection between development and security, regional stability and transnational organized crime. Subnational approaches to creating safe communities, the fight against gender violence and relations between the United States and Latin America will also be discussed.
Keynote speakers will include the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, the President of the Inter-American Dialogue, Rebecca Bill Chavez, the former President of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, the Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of UN Women, Maria-Noel Vaeza, and the President of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados.
This is the full agenda for the day, which you can follow live on EL PAÍS:
9:00 – 9:15 AM | Introductory remarks to the Conference
- Luis AlmagroSecretary General, Organization of American States
- Rebecca Bill ChavezPresident and CEO, Inter-American Dialogue
- Sergio Diaz-GranadosExecutive President, CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean
9:15-9:30 AM | Keynote speech
- Luis AbinaderPresident of the Dominican Republic
9:30-9:55 AM | Session I: Talk with Daniel P. Erikson and Marcela Escobari
- Daniel P. EriksonSpecial Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, National Security Council
- Marcela EscobariSpecial Assistant to the President and Coordinator of the Los Angeles Declaration, National Security Council
10:00-10:40 AM | Session II: The Role of Multilateral Development Banks: Security and Development in the Americas
- Christian Asinelli, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Programming, CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean
- Ana Maria IbanezVice President of Sectors and Knowledge, Inter-American Development Bank
- Bill MaloneyChief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean, World Bank Group Caribbean Region, World Bank Group
11:05-11:45 AM | Session III: Subnational approaches to crime and violence
- Diana AlarconSenior Advisor and Coordinator of International Affairs for Claudia Sheinbaum
- Chinua AlleyneMayor of Port of Spain
- Eddie BocanegraSenior Director, Heartland Alliance and Senior Advisor to the Deputy Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice
11:50-12:50 PM | Session IV: Transnational Organized Crime in the Western Hemisphere
- Frank AbregoMinister of Security of Panama
- Ivan MarquesSecretary for Multidimensional Security, Organization of American States
- Ruben Ramirez LezcanoMinister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay
- Albert RamdinMinister of Foreign Affairs, Suriname
2:15-2:40 PM | Session V: Talk with Carrie Filipetti and Carlos Díaz-Rosillo
- Carrie Filipettiformer Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Special Representative for Venezuela
- Carlos Diaz-RosilloDeputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy, The White House
2:45-3:25 PM | Session VI: Fighting against gender violence
- Maria-Noel VaezaRegional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, UN Women
- Alejandra Mora MoraExecutive Secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women, Organization of American States
- Margarette May MacaulayFormer President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (OAS) Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (OAS)
- Eduardo VergaraUndersecretary of Crime Prevention, Republic of Chile
3:30-3:50 PM | Session VII: Talk with Chris Dodd and Laura Chinchilla
- Chris DoddSpecial Presidential Advisor for the Americas
- Laura ChinchillaFormer President of Costa Rica
4:15-4:40 PM | Session VIII: The power of art: A tool for social security and resilience
- Mauro CastilloColombian musician, composer and actor (Encanto)
- Carlos Yahanny Valencia Ortiz «Tostao»Musician and Member of ChocQuibTown
- Alissa SandersSinger, Cultural Producer, Writer, Photographer and Voice-over Artist
4:40-5:00 PM | Musical presentation
#Latin #American #challenges #discussed #Washington #CAFs #annual #conference
Leave a Reply