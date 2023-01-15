Venezuelan president defended regional “political union” with the Caribbean; discussed proposal with Argentina and Colombia

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurohe said on Thursday (12.jan.2023), during a speech at the National Assembly, that he spoke by telephone with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on the creation of a bloc between Latin American and Caribbean countries.

In his speech, the Venezuelan leader defended the political and economic union between countries in the regions.

“A new time is coming, a special time to unite the efforts and paths of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, to move forward in the formation of a powerful bloc of political forces, of a powerful bloc of economic power that speaks to the world”, he declared. read the full (2 MB, in Spanish).

Maduro also said he had spoken with the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, about the possible bloc. The Venezuelan also cited the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the leader of China, Xi Jinping, and referred to them as “big brothers”.

January 8th

The president of Venezuela also commented on acts of vandalism by right-wing extremists in the Three Powers Square on January 8. Maduro stated that“Brasília had to live through three hours of neo-fascist insurrection”. According to him, the opposition to his government wants to “take along [a Venezuela] to one civil war, as they also want to bring to Brazil”.

