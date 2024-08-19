Today the annual championships were held Pokémon World Championshipsin which many users met to compete in the different games of the franchise, either in the part of TCG, Pokémon Unite and conventional video games. And speaking specifically of the card game, the tournament in the category has just finished Masterswith a contender as the winner who guided his way to the top.

The winner was none other than Fernando Cifuentes of Chiliwho after going through several rounds managed to be crowned with the coveted first place trophy competing against SeinosukeThis makes him the second Latino in history to have such a title, so now he has raised his name above his country and Latin America alike.

Fernando Cifuentes is a prominent player in the competitive community of Pokémonknown especially for his participation in TCG tournaments. His recognition in the community is due to his skill in the game, as well as his performance in various competitions that led him to this moment.

We have a LATAM world champion! 😱 🏆

Long live Chile! 🇨🇱🇨🇱

Congratulations to Fernando Cifuentes for becoming your Masters Division World Champion! #PokemonTCG! #PokemonWorlds #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/4ypwtFSDyn — Pokémon LATAM (@Pokemonlatam) August 19, 2024

Here is the description of the TCG:

Pokémon TCG (Trading Card Game) is a collectible card game based on the popular Pokémon franchise. In the game, players build decks of cards representing different Pokémon, trainers, and energies, and face off in matches where the goal is to defeat the opponent’s Pokémon and win prizes. Pokémon TCG is played both casually and competitively, with official tournaments held at local, regional, national, and international levels. Players compete for Championship Points, prizes, and the chance to participate in the Pokémon TCG World Championships.

