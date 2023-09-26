The tool, presented to governments, specialists and business leaders of Latin America on September 18 in Panama, allows, among other things, to explore sustainable financing paths to guarantee the sexual and reproductive health of women.

Prepared by the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF) in conjunction with other organizations such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Organization of American States (OAS), Organon, EPF, FOS Feminista, FP2030, Choose Red de Jóvenes, among others, last Monday, September 18, the Latin American Atlas of Contraception 2023 was presented for the first time.

Between representatives of local governments, world organizations, as well as spokespersons and specialists from the medical and business sectors, this document designates different scores for countries from three strategic axes, public policy, financing and effective access, which will help countries and policyholders of the region to have not only more information and precision in terms of medical care, but also to build sustainable financing that guarantees the continuity, maintenance and effectiveness of these initiatives.