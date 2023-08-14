Right-wing politicians in Latin America celebrate this Monday (14th) the victory of libertarian Javier Milei in the primaries of the presidential elections in Argentina, a process that precedes the general elections, to be held in October.

On X, the new Twitter name, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) – whose father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, had expressed support for Milei last week – published a photo alongside Milei and José Antonio Kast , conservative defeated by Gabriel Boric in the Chilean presidential election in 2021.

“Milei wins the primaries in Argentina. If he did 25% he would already be victorious, he got more than 30%. A year ago it was a dream, then it became a goal and today it is reality. An excellent start to what could be the real change Argentina needs. With neighbors free from socialism, Brazil has a more favorable environment [para] retake the path of freedom”, wrote the Brazilian deputy.

Kast also spoke at X. “Javier Milei’s historic triumph at PASO [abreviação para primárias abertas simultâneas obrigatórias]. From Chile, all support for the tough fight that is approaching. For the good of Argentina, may the power of freedom win and may corruption, insecurity and mediocrity be defeated,” said the Chilean.

Vox, the Spanish right-wing party, also congratulated Milei. “Congratulations to Argentina. Javier Milei wins the primaries,” said Vox’s Vice President of Political Action, Jorge Buxadé, who also congratulated “all Argentines who want to turn the page on systemic indebtedness, corruption, dispossession of the middle classes and submission to agendas disintegrators of the global left”.

On the other hand, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, quoted Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler when commenting on Milei’s rise.

The left-wing leader blamed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for having “turned its back” on the current government of Alberto Fernández.

“This precipitated an economic crisis, which obviously affected the Argentine people and produced inflation. Here it is important to remember that, among other things, Hitler rises, consolidates himself as a leader, after an inflation suffered before coming to power, ”he commented at a press conference.

“Inflation and economic crises always help the right, conservatism, which is a little bit what is happening in Argentina. I’m not comparing Milei with Hitler, just to be clear, I’m making a historical reference,” argued Obrador. (With EFE Agency)