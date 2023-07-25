Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 07/25/2023 – 8:02 am Share

This Tuesday, the 25th, the International Day of Latin American and Caribbean Black Women is celebrated, a date that was born from the 1st homonymous meeting, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 1992. This Is Money listed some leaders who make a difference in the popular movement – ​​and also in the labor market – against oppression, in addition to promoting practices of inclusion and equity for women.

Rachel Maia, founder and CEO of RM Consulting – @rachelomaia

Known for being the first black woman to hold the position of CEO in a large company in Brazil, Rachel has already commanded Tiffany & Co Joalheria, Pandora and Lacoste Brasil. In her new career moment, Rachel provides consultancy in Diversity and Inclusion, Retail and Leadership through RM Consulting. She is also the founder of the Capacita-me Institute, with a focus on education and employability, and recently assumed the presidency of the UN Global Compact Council.

Viviane Elias Moreira, Executive and COO at Zeka Educação Digital – @vivieliasmore

He has over 12 years of experience in corporate resilience, risk & crisis management, with an MBA in Business Information Security and Cyber ​​Security. She is the COO of Zeka Educação Digital, professor of New Businesses with Purposes at FIAP, member of the 6th class of the IBGC Board Diversity Program, Alumni of Grupo Conselheiras 101, 1st group to train black executives for board positions, in addition to working in work groups focused on gender and racial diversity. The executive is also an ESG advisor at PretaHub and QIPS, a healthcare consultancy.

Juliana Oliveira, CEO and Founder of Agência Oliver Press – @julideoliver

Journalist with 17 years of experience, Juliana Oliveira started her career in magazine writing. Shortly afterwards, she migrated to the press office area, specializing in serving Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship clients. In the last 10 years, she has acted in the communication of more than 300 startups. In 2015, she created Oliver Press. Currently, she also serves as a Consultant for Mover (Movement for Racial Equity) and UN Global Compact.

Jandaraci Araujo, co-founder of Conselheira 101 – @jandaraci

From selling snacks to boards of directors, Jandaraci Araujo is an Independent Director at Instituto Inhotim, FutureCarbon and Kunumi SA, Advisory at WCDBrasil and is also a member of the Council of Conscious Capitalism Brazil. She is co-founder of Conselheiras 101, a program that aims to include black women on boards of directors. Working in the financial market with a specialty in the area of ​​sustainability, she was Deputy Secretary for Micro and Small Business Entrepreneurship in the State of São Paulo and Executive Director of Banco do Povo Paulista.

Luana Corrêa, Communications and New Business Manager at Mais Diversidade – @luanarayco

Acts as a Diversity and Inclusion consultant supporting companies such as Chubb, Arcelor Mittal, Einstein, Novo Nordisk, Atacadão, Gerdau, among others, in the construction of programs and strategy in D&I. With a degree in journalism, Luana has already worked in communication advisory, news gathering and production, and in the production of journalistic and entertainment content.

Marta Celestino, CEO of Ebony English – @martacelestino

With more than 25 years of experience in multinationals in the financial and marketing areas, Marta Celestino brought her talents to Ebony English in 2014. Marta is a researcher, consultant in innovation and diversity, spoke at TEDx São Paulo and is passionate about building bridges with the African diaspora.

Fernanda Ribeiro, co-founder and CEO of Conta Black and President of AfroBusiness – @leoafea

She is president of Associação AfroBusiness, co-founder and CEO of Conta Black. Administrative Advisor at Instituto C&A, diversity leader of the Brazilian Association of Fintechs and Ambassador of the Ibero-American Network of Women in Fintech and winner of the Empregueafro Talento da Diversidade Award

Natany Luiz, Scooto Institutional Relations – @ifadayo__

Bakala’s mother and graduated in International Relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). Currently, she is Institutional Relations at Scooto, customer service center. She worked in the construction of Coletivo Nuvem Negra, as a political articulator and popular educator, through the application of law 10.639 / 03. She works on Diversity and Inclusion, race and racism, social impact, public policy, ESG, female entrepreneurship and corporate governance.

Nadja Brandão, Executive Director of {reprograma} – @nadjacristinabrandao

Nadja is a lawyer with a focus on Corporate Governance, Compliance and ESG. An Inclusion and Diversity Ambassador, she serves as a leader and mentor on committees and programs focused on racial and gender inequality. Its main purpose is to support and provide transformation in the lives of people and organizations. As Executive Director of {reprograma}, Nadja wants to transform more vulnerable lives across Brazil, especially that of black, trans and transvestite women.

Adriana Barbosa, CEO of PretaHub and founder of Feira Preta – @adrianapreta

She is CEO of PretaHub and president and creator of Instituto Feira Preta. In 2020, she was recognized as the first black woman among the World’s Social Innovators of the Year, by the UN World Economic Forum and joined the Schwab Network’s team of social entrepreneurs, is one of the main entrepreneurs of social impact and creative economy in Brazil and Latin America.